'Ready For Discussion On NEET But...': Education Minister Pradhan After Lok Sabha Adjourned

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to the opposition not to confuse students and said the government was willing to address the issue, but as per the convention and decorum of the House.

PTI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Photo: PTI
Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has said the government is willing to discuss the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, but as per the convention and decorum of the House. The opposition had demanded a discussion on the issue in the Lok Sabha on Friday, but the speaker, Om Birla, adjourned the house until Monday.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs had demanded that the NEET issue be discussed in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition made a similar demand in the Rajya Sabha as well.

Congress workers protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination in New Delhi on June 9, 2024 - Getty Images
Interacting with reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition, the minister said: "The government is ready for every kind of discussion, but everything should happen following norms and maintaining decorum. The President spoke about the exam in her speech yesterday and it shows the government's intention that we are ready to face any issue." 

He said the government's responsibility is towards the youth and students of the country.

"When the government is ready to put forth its side then what is the confusion? We are going to take the strictest action and the CBI is going to nab everyone (involved). We will not spare anyone," Pradhan said outside Parliament.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4 and almost immediately were followed by allegations of irregularities and question paper leaks in states such as Bihar.

"We are not going to spare anyone. Those in charge of NTA have been removed and the responsibility has been given to senior officials. All of this is proof of the government's commitment. I want to appeal to the opposition that they should not confuse the students," Pradhan said.

"A credible high-level committee has also been formed for reforms. Soon, the dates of all those exams (postponed or cancelled) will also be announced. I request the opposition to join the discussion," he added.

