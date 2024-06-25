National

Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond

The NEET UG 2024 paper leak is the latest in a series of examination controversies, prompting widespread student protests and exam cancellations by the NTA

(Photo by Samir Jana via Getty Images)
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), students wing of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters staged a protest against recent scam in NEET and UGC-NET exam in front of Asutosh College, on June 22, 2024 in Kolkata, India. (Photo by Samir Jana via Getty Images)
Ever since the news of the leak of the question paper of the NEET UG 2024 exam conducted by NTA came, NEET students have started protesting against NTA in many cities of the country. Because of this, NTA has decided to cancel the CSIR exam along with the UGC NET exam. The matter of paper leaks is not new in the country.

In the last few years, many such cases have come to light where it has been found that the questions of various examinations were already available to some selected students.

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2023

Last year, the REET exam paper was leaked, prompting the police to take cognizance of the incident and initiate an investigation. This issue also became a big issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajasthan assembly elections held last year. 

Telangana Assistant Engineer Recruitment Exam

Similar to Rajasthan, the recruitment exam for assistant engineers in Telangana faced a paper leak issue last year, leading to its cancellation on March 5. The students who took this exam said that there were some students at the exam centre who already knew about the questions that would come. Later, Telangana police arrested some people related to this case and confirmed that some students had the questions that would be asked and had prepared for the entire exam by staying in a hotel.

Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment Exam Leak 2022

During the 2022 Lekhpal recruitment exam in Uttar Pradesh, a significant paper leak incident came to light. This exam was crucial for appointing village accountant officers within the state's revenue administration. The police formed a Special Task Force (STF) and arrested at least 21 individuals across seven districts.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Cancellation

Following allegations of a paper leak, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam scheduled for May 8, 2022, was canceled. The Economic Offences Unit (EoU) took swift action, arresting 226 individuals, including the alleged mastermind behind the leak.

Students and members of various student unions protest inside the UGC headquarters over NET exam, condemning History paper leak on October 12, 2023 - Getty Images
Exam Paper Leak: A Haunting Nightmare for Youths

BY Swati Subhedar

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Junior Engineer Exam Leak

In 2022, the OSSC had to cancel the Junior Engineer (JE) Civil Main Written Examination after the police confirmed a paper leak. Due to this, many aspirants of the state had to prepare for the exam again.

UPTET Exam Paper Leak in 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam paper was among the significant leaks in 2021. UP Special Task Force arrested one of the accused named Hridesh Kumar Kaushik alias Nicky Sharma, who was related to this leak. 

NEET 2021 Exam Leak Controversy

The NEET 2021 exam was conducted amidst controversy when the question paper was found on social media approximately half an hour before the exam commenced. As soon as the police came into action, they arrested 8 accused from Jaipur and it was told that this entire leak was conducted by the director of a big coaching center. The police also told that the accused had provided the question paper to some aspirants in exchange for Rs 35 lakh.

GSSSB 2021 Exam Paper Leak 

In 2021, the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) written exam paper was reportedly leaked and allegedly sold for around Rs 15 lakh. In its investigation, the police found that the paper was leaked from Surya Offset Printing Press of Ahmedabad. GSSSB had ordered this press to print the question paper for the examination. Later, Gujarat Police arrested 30 accused in this case and filed a 14,000-page chargesheet in March 2022.

