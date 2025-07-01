Canada Open 2025 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

Joining Shetty in the men’s singles draw is former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, who will be eager to find his form and grab first title of the year after finishing as runner-up at the Malaysia Masters in May. He faces an all-Indian clash in the opening round against Priyanshu Rajawat. Ayush Shetty, fresh from his US Open title, will also take on fellow Indian Sankar Subramanian in his opening match. Also in the fray are Kiran George, Sankar Subramanian, and Chirag Sen, who will play in the qualifiers.