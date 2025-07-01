Canada Open 2025 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the Canada Open 2025 BWF Super 300 tournament - streaming details, Indian Players, schedule, prize money and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Representative image for Canada Open badminton tournament. Photo: X | BWF Media
All roads lead to Markham as the BWF 300 Canada Open 2025 kicks off on Tuesday, July 1 where the top badminton stars from India and around the world will battle for glory.

For India, the week-long tournament serves as a golden opportunity to build on recent success where Ayush Shetty lifted India's first BWF Tour title of the season so far at the US open. It also marked his maiden BWF World Tour title. The fifth seed Ayush Shetty will look to continue his dream run in Canada, now aiming to make it back-to-back titles.

Joining Shetty in the men’s singles draw is former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, who will be eager to find his form and grab first title of the year after finishing as runner-up at the Malaysia Masters in May. He faces an all-Indian clash in the opening round against Priyanshu Rajawat. Ayush Shetty, fresh from his US Open title, will also take on fellow Indian Sankar Subramanian in his opening match. Also in the fray are Kiran George, Sankar Subramanian, and Chirag Sen, who will play in the qualifiers.

In the women’s singles, India will be represented by Tanya Hemanth, Shriyanshi Valishetty, and qualifier Ira Sharma. Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be India’s sole entry in the doubles category.

However, the Indian squad will be without some of its top names. PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and the men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are not playing the Canada Open 2025.

Japan’s Koki Watanabe, the World No. 14, returns to defend his men’s singles crown, while Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan is the reigning women’s singles champion. From India, Lakshya Sen was the last to win the men’s singles title at the Canada Open, back in 2023.

Canada Open 2025: India Squad

  • Men’s singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Sankar Subramanian, Chirag Sen (Q)

  • Women’s singles: Tanya Hemanth, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Ira Sharma (Q)

  • Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto

Schedule:

The tournament will kick off on July 1 with the qualifiers and main draw matches at the Markham Pan Am Centre, 16 Main St, Unionville, and will conclude with the finals on July 6.

Canada Open 2025 Prize Money:

Points Distribution:

  1. Winner: 7,000 points

  2. Runner-up: 5,950 points

  3. Semi-finalists: 4,900 points

  4. Quarter-finalists: 3,850 points

  5. Last 16: 2,750 points

  6. Last 32: 1,670 points

  7. Last 64: 660 points

  8. Last 128: 320 points

Prize Distribution:

Singles (Men & Women):

  • Winner: $18,000

  • Finalist: $9,120

  • Semi-finalist: $3,480

  • Quarter-finalist: $1,440

  • Last 16: $840

Doubles (Per Pair):

  • Winner: $18,960

  • Finalist: $9,120

  • Semi-finalist: $3,360

  • Quarter-finalist: $1,740

  • Last 16: $900

BWF Super 300 Canada Open 2025 Live Streaming:

The Canada Open 2025 badminton matches will be available to live stream on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. The live telecasting details of the Canada Open matches in India are not yet confirmed.

