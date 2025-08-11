Animal Rights Activists Detained At India Gate Protesting SC Order On Stray Dog Relocation

“Communities think of neighbourhood dogs as family, and the displacement and jailing of dogs is not scientific and has never worked. Per a population survey conducted in 2022-23, Delhi has around 10 lakh community dogs, with less than half sterilised. Forced removal of some 10 lakh community dogs from Delhi's streets will cause uproar in communities that care deeply for them and chaos and suffering for the dogs on a large scale,” said Dr Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs, PETA India, according to The Mint.