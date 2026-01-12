Sonam Wangchuk Detention Order Is Just A "Copy-Paste" Of Recommendations: Sibal To SC

Sibal also submitted that there is a delay of 28 days in suppling the grounds of detention to Wangchuk.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonam Wangchuk ARREST Delhis Ladakh Bhavan
Sonam Wangchuk has been under arrest under NSA Photo: Vikram Sharma
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act, 1980.

  • During arguments, his lawyer, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, pointed out that Wangchuk had not yet received documents on which his arrest is based.

  • Sibal also pointed to a "lack of application of mind" of the detaining authority, saying the detention order was a "copy-paste" of the recommendations.

The Supreme Court today(January 12) continued to hear arguments of petitioner Dr. Gitanjali Angmo, who has challenged the detention of the Ladakh social activist and her husband Sonam Wangchuk's under the National Security Act, 1980(NSA), as illegal. Wangchuk has been detained after the Ladakh protests for statehood turned violent since September 2025.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice PB Varale has been hearing the matter, which was posted for further arguments on January 13, 2026.

Arguing for Wangchuk and Agmo, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said the detaining authority had not applied its mind while issuing detention orders for Wangchuk.

"According to us, these grounds at page 109 (of the detention order) are a copy-paste of the recommendations— no difference in language, nothing. The exact words, the exact sentence, everything is the same. That’s our case," said Sibal.

He made three arguments. He again pointed out that the four videos which the authorities have relied upon were not furnished to him. This violates his right to effective representation, not just via the Advisory Board under the NSA but also via the government. He referred to Article 22(1) and 22(5) and stated that clause (1) ensures that no person is detained without being informed and that he cannot be denied the right to consult a legal practitioner. He added that the Courts have interpreted that 'legal practitioner' is not limited to a legal counsel and can include a friend, which in this case is his wife.

Related Content
Related Content

"Section 5(A) NSA can only apply when all documents have been shared i.e. the detention order and all the materials on which the detention order has been placed. That’s my constitutional right. Article 25 cannot be subject to section 5(A) NSA. The law has been laid down right from the beginning, right from when the constitution was framed. If at all 5A is to apply, everything has to be served on me," said Sibal.

Climate activist Soman Wangchuk | - PTI
Wangchuk’s Wife Moves SC, Calls NSA Arrest ‘Illegal’

BY Outlook News Desk

Adding to this, he referred to clause 5 and said that it ensures that the detention order must be communicated and the detenue must be given the earliest opportunity to make a representation against such order. Sibal had, in the last hearing, pointed out, that while grounds of detention were supplied on September 29, the four videos on which the detention order is primarily based were not furnished. It was also submitted that there is a delay of 28 days in suppling the grounds of detention to Wangchuk.

The court has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow, January 13, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Madhana And Co Renew Rivalry With Warriorz

  2. India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm-Up: Boys In Blue Seek Wickets In 295-Run Defence | ENG 111/3 (20)

  3. Mohammad Rizwan’s BBL Nightmare Worsens After Being Retired Out Against Sydney Thunder - Video

  4. India Vs New Zealand: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Rib Injury; Check The All-Rounder's Replacement

  5. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Exploring Venues In Tamil Nadu And Kerala As Possible Alternatives - Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  3. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Champai Soren Says JMM Govt Conspiring To Wipe Out Tribals From Jharkhand

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  2. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  3. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  4. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  5. Mississippi Man Charged With Killing Six, Including Child And Pastor

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure