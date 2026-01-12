Sonam Wangchuk Detention Order Is Just A "Copy-Paste" Of Recommendations: Sibal To SC

He made three arguments. He again pointed out that the four videos which the authorities have relied upon were not furnished to him. This violates his right to effective representation, not just via the Advisory Board under the NSA but also via the government. He referred to Article 22(1) and 22(5) and stated that clause (1) ensures that no person is detained without being informed and that he cannot be denied the right to consult a legal practitioner. He added that the Courts have interpreted that 'legal practitioner' is not limited to a legal counsel and can include a friend, which in this case is his wife.