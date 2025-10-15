SC Adjourns Hearing on Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention to Oct 29

SC adjourned hearing on Sonam Wangchuk’s detention plea to Oct 29.
His wife seeks to amend her petition challenging the NSA detention.
Wangchuk remains in Jodhpur jail after his arrest over Ladakh protests.
The Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention after noting that she wants to amend her petition to October 29.
An affidavit presented by the jailor of Jodhpur jail stated that Wangchuk's lawyer and older brother had met the detainee, according to a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.
Speaking on behalf of Angmo, senior counsel Kapil Sibal stated that they would submit an application to revise the petition and contest the detention's justification.
Sibal asked that Wangchuk be allowed to exchange some notes with his wife during the hearing.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's argument that he has no issue with the detainee sharing notes with his wife was acknowledged by the highest court.
On October 6, the Supreme Court sent notifications to the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Centre. However, it scheduled the case for hearing on October 14 and declined to issue any orders on her plea for the grounds of her arrest.
Two days after violent protests demanding independence and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and ninety injured in the Union territory, Wangchuk was arrested on September 26 under the strict National Security Act (NSA). He was charged by the authorities with inciting the violence.
The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.
Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.
With PTI inputs.