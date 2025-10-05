Supreme Court To Hear Plea By Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Against His Detention Under NSA On Oct 6

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 after Ladakh protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four dead and 90 injured; he is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
People protest for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule in Leh
People protest for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule in Leh on September 25 | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. The Supreme Court will hear on October 6 a plea by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his immediate release.

  2. The petition calls the detention “illegal and unconstitutional,” alleges harassment of Wangchuk’s associates and wife in Leh, and seeks his medical access, communication rights, and production before the court.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on October 6 a petition filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his immediate release.

According to the court’s cause list for October 6, the plea will be heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26—two days after large-scale protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh resulted in four deaths and 90 injuries. He is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

Leh Apex Body Refuses Talks with Centre - | Photo: PTI
Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

BY Outlook News Desk

In her habeas corpus petition filed through senior advocate Vivek Tankha and lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, Angmo has urged the top court to direct the Ladakh administration to "produce Sonam Wangchuk before this court forthwith." The plea also seeks quashing of the preventive detention order and immediate access—both telephonic and in person—to the detained activist.

Related Content
Related Content

The petition names the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ladakh UT administration, Deputy Commissioner of Leh, and Jodhpur jail superintendent as respondents, alleging that the invocation of the NSA against Wangchuk—permitting detention without trial for up to 12 months—is "illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional," violating Articles 14, 19, 21, and 22 of the Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi - PTI; Representational Image
Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi for 'Betraying' Ladakh, Calls for Judicial Probe Into Deadly Police Firing

BY Outlook News Desk

Wangchuk, known globally as an environmentalist and social reformer, was detained under Section 3(2) of the NSA by the Deputy Commissioner of Leh while recovering from a prolonged fast highlighting Ladakh’s demand for constitutional safeguards.

The plea states that he was swiftly transferred to Jodhpur without access to medicines, personal items, or legal counsel, and that no formal grounds of detention have yet been provided to him or his family.

Angmo’s petition further alleges that she has been placed under virtual house arrest in Leh, while faculty and students of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL)—founded by Wangchuk—are being subjected to harassment, intimidation, and intrusive investigations.

Revisiting that issue today feels urgent. Ladakh is again on the boil, and the themes of land, identity, dispossession and dignity are at the heart of it. (Outlook Magazine - 01 March 2024) - Outlook Magazine
Ladakh’s Struggle: Land, Identity, Sixth Schedule Demands, And The Fight For Dignity

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Describing the detention as a "deliberate attempt to suppress peaceful democratic dissent," the plea says the incident has caused widespread anguish in Ladakh, including a recent suicide of a member of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, reportedly distraught over Wangchuk’s arrest.

The petition also urges the Supreme Court to direct authorities to ensure Wangchuk is provided with his medicines, clothes, food, and other basic necessities, to submit his medical report after a doctor’s examination, and to stop the harassment of HIAL members and students, who "have done no harm and are working for the benefit of Ladakh’s ecology."

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  5. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. Kejriwal Alleges Goa Congress Chief Runs Mining Firm with CM Sawant’s Backing

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

  4. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

  4. Bomb Explosion In Pakistan’s Khyber District School Injures Four Students

  5. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra