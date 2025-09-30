Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi for 'Betraying' Ladakh, Calls for Judicial Probe Into Deadly Police Firing

The Congress party Gandhi's sentiments, with spokespersons stating that the Modi government has "abandoned" Ladakh after using it as a political plank. Protests in Ladakh have intensified over the past year, fueled by fears of demographic changes

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi charged PM Modi with betraying Ladakh's people by failing 2019 promises on autonomy, linking it to the police firing that killed four, including Kargil veteran Tsewang.

  • He called for an impartial judicial probe into the Leh killings and the harshest punishment for those responsible, urging an end to "politics of violence."

  • The deaths occurred amid ongoing statehood agitations over land rights and representation, with Congress amplifying claims of government abandonment.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused Narendra Modi government of betraying the people of Ladakh amid escalating protests over statehood demands. Gandhi demanded an immediate judicial probe into the police firing that killed four civilians, including a Kargil war veteran, in Leh on Wednesday, labeling the incident as a tragic outcome of unfulfilled promises and suppressed voices.

The controversy erupted following violent clashes in Leh, the capital of the Union Territory of Ladakh, where demonstrators demanding full statehood and protection of local rights clashed with security forces. According to reports, police opened fire on the crowd, resulting in the deaths of four protesters, among them Tsewang, a decorated veteran of the 1999 Kargil War. The firing has sparked widespread outrage, with locals and opposition parties decrying it as excessive force against a peaceful agitation rooted in long-standing grievances over autonomy, land rights, and environmental concerns linked to development projects.

Accordin to The Hindu, Taking to social media and public statements, Gandhi wrote, "Modi ji, you have betrayed the people of Ladakh. The blood of innocents, including a Kargil hero, is on your hands." He urged the Centre to "stop the politics of violence" and conduct an impartial judicial inquiry into the killings, insisting that the culprits receive the "harshest punishment." Gandhi highlighted Modi's 2019 election promises of safeguarding Ladakh's unique identity post the abrogation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, including Ladakh. "The betrayal has now turned deadly," he added, calling for dialogue to address the region's demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards.

Related Content
Related Content

The BJP-led government has yet to respond directly to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, though Home Ministry officials described the firing as a "regrettable incident" and promised an internal investigation. Security has been heightened in Leh, with internet services suspended and additional forces deployed to prevent further unrest. International observers and human rights groups have called for transparency, warning that suppressing dissent could exacerbate ethnic tensions in the strategically vital Himalayan region bordering China.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Play Resumes, Maximum Overs Reduced To 48

  2. Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

  3. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  4. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

  5. IND-W Vs SL-W, Live Action In Pictures: See Best Photos From Guwahati

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  3. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

  4. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  5. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick