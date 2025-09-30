Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi for 'Betraying' Ladakh, Calls for Judicial Probe Into Deadly Police Firing

Accordin to The Hindu, Taking to social media and public statements, Gandhi wrote, "Modi ji, you have betrayed the people of Ladakh. The blood of innocents, including a Kargil hero, is on your hands." He urged the Centre to "stop the politics of violence" and conduct an impartial judicial inquiry into the killings, insisting that the culprits receive the "harshest punishment." Gandhi highlighted Modi's 2019 election promises of safeguarding Ladakh's unique identity post the abrogation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, including Ladakh. "The betrayal has now turned deadly," he added, calling for dialogue to address the region's demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards.