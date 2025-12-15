Rijiju Demands Apology From Congress Over Alleged Threat To Modi

The remarks came amid heightened political sparring as Congress leaders stepped up attacks on the BJP and election authorities over alleged poll irregularities.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress workers of threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life at a rally in Delhi and termed it “most unfortunate and tragic”.

  • He demanded that Congress president Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi apologise on the floor of both Houses of Parliament.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday demanded an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over an alleged threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life by Congress workers.

Addressing a hastily convened press conference, Rijiju alleged that at a Congress rally held in the national capital on Sunday, some party workers had threatened to dig the Prime Minister’s grave, calling it the “most unfortunate and tragic” episode in Indian democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should tender an apology for the Congress workers' threat to the life of the Prime Minister. They should tender the apology on the floor of both Houses of Parliament. It is most unfortunate and tragic that Congress workers openly declared to dig the grave of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Shah Hits Out at Opposition, Defends SIR in Fiery LS Debate - X/@BJP4India/@RahulGandhi
Shah Hits Out at Opposition, Defends SIR in Fiery LS Debate

BY Outlook News Desk

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said workers and leaders of the Congress and the BJP are political rivals, not enemies. “We propagate different ideologies but work together for a developed India as dreamt by Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

Rijiju added that political leaders often greet each other in public despite political differences, and that criticism is part of democratic contestation.

“We oppose each other differently. We never think of killing each other, nor do we talk about that. What kind of mentality is this? What kind of practice is this where some people are threatening to kill political rivals openly?” he asked.

He said Modi is the Prime Minister of 140 crore people and leads the world’s largest democracy.

“The whole world respects PM Modi, the whole of India respects PM Modi. But if some people in the opposition threaten to kill the prime minister, it is most unfortunate and tragic. It will not end by just condemning the incident.

“In Parliament, the Congress president (Kharge) and the Leader of Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) should tender an apology. They should tender an apology to the country on the floor of Parliament,” he said.

Rijiju said that if there was any humanity left in the Congress and if it respected the people of the country, it should immediately tender an apology in both Houses of Parliament.

“Then only will we accept that they have admitted their mistake. Abusing a prime minister is not acceptable in a decent society. The prime minister has always said that we never consider the opposition as enemies but as political opponents.

“We are all working for the country. But to openly declare taking the life of the honourable prime minister, to dig the grave of Modi ji, is the most unfortunate thing we have seen in the political history of India,” he said.

The remarks came amid an escalation of the Congress’s campaign over alleged election irregularities. At a ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally in the national capital on Sunday, senior Congress leaders attacked the BJP and election commissioners, alleging that “vote chori” is in the ruling party’s DNA and accusing its leaders of being “gaddar” conspiring to strip people of their voting rights and therefore unfit to remain in power.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers To Chase 131-Run Target

  2. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Afghans Lose Half Their Side | AFG 166/5 (42.1)

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Abhimanyu Easwaran Added To Registered Players’ List – Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Eclipses Unique Wicket-Taking Record - Check Details

  5. Abhishek Sharma Dominates Elite First-Ball Six List As India Beat South Africa By Seven Wickets In 3rd T20I

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  4. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  5. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

  3. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  4. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  5. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Afghans Lose Half Their Side | AFG 166/5 (42.1)

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers To Chase 131-Run Target

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region