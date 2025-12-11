Shah Hits Out at Opposition, Defends SIR in Fiery LS Debate

Shah retorted that he would neither alter the order of his argument in response to someone else's demand, nor would he frame his statement in accordance with the Leader of the Opposition's requests.



Shah declared that the NDA would carry out its strategy of "detect, delete and deport" illegal immigrants regardless of how many times the opposition MPs boycotted his address.



He claimed that the opposition intends to add the "ghuspathiye" to the electoral rolls and normalise and formalise them. Shah claimed that despite the opposition's criticism of the Election Commission's procedure, the NDA prevailed in the most recent assembly elections in Bihar, where SIR was carried out before the polls.