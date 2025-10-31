Amit Shah Says Modi Fulfilled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Dream Of A Unified India By Abrogating Article 370

Shah paid tribute to Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, calling him a symbol of national unity and farmers’ empowerment.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
  • Amit Shah said Narendra Modi fulfilled Sardar Patel’s dream of a unified India by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • He highlighted Patel’s role in integrating 562 princely states and credited Modi for building the Statue of Unity in his honour.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of a united India by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Flagging off the 'Run for Unity' event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on the 150th birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister, Shah recalled the enormous challenge Patel faced at the time of Independence.

"At that time, the entire world thought that it would be impossible to unite these 562 princely states into one nation. However, within a short span of time, Sardar Patel accomplished the monumental task of integrating all 562 princely states and the map of modern India that we see today is the result of his vision and efforts," he said.

He said that while some provinces were hesitant to integrate, Patel addressed every issue with determination. Shah added that because of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was not fully merged with India, but “Prime Minister Narendra Modi accomplished the work of Sardar Patel by abrogating the Article and now we have 'Akhand Bharat' with us.”

Criticising previous Congress governments, Shah said they had failed to give Sardar Patel the respect he deserved, noting that he was awarded the Bharat Ratna only after 41 years.

"Neither a memorial nor a monument was built anywhere in the country. It was only when Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat that he conceptualized the Statue of Unity and built a grand memorial in Sardar Patel's honor. He further said that the foundation stone of the Statue of Unity was laid on October 31, 2013," he said.

The Home Minister said the 182-metre Statue of Unity was completed in just 57 months using iron collected from farmers’ tools across India. Nearly 25,000 tonnes of iron, 90,000 cubic metres of concrete, and over 1,700 tonnes of bronze were used to create what Shah described as “an unforgettable monument” that has become an iconic site of tribute to Patel.

He said the Statue of Unity has so far attracted over 2.5 crore visitors from India and abroad, making it a true marvel of Indian engineering. Earlier in the day, Shah paid floral tributes at Patel Chowk in New Delhi.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Shah paid homage to the “Iron Man” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing him as a symbol of "national unity, integrity, and the empowerment of farmers." "Sardar Sahab strengthened the unity and security of the country by integrating the princely states and advanced the nation toward self-employment and self-reliance by connecting farmers, backward classes, and the deprived with cooperatives," he said.

Shah added that Patel believed the country’s progress depended on the prosperity of its farmers. "He remained dedicated throughout his life to the welfare of farmers and the protection of their rights. It is the duty of every patriot to safeguard the nation that Sardar Sahab built, bound by the principles of justice and unity," he said.

Since 2014, the Modi government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day to honour Sardar Patel’s contribution to the unification of India. Various programmes and parades are being held across the country, including a grand event in Kevadia, Gujarat, where Prime Minister Modi will take the salute.

(With PTI inputs)

