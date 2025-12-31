Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Jolts Japan On New Year’s Eve; Authorities Assess Damage

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Japan on New Year’s Eve, with strong tremors felt across several regions; no tsunami warning was issued.
No major injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, though authorities are continuing damage assessments and safety inspections.
The government activated emergency response teams and warned residents to stay alert for possible aftershocks in the coming days.
A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck parts of Japan on New Year’s Eve, sending tremors across several regions and prompting authorities to issue safety advisories as millions prepared to welcome the New Year.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the quake occurred shortly before midnight local time, with its epicenter located offshore and at a moderate depth. The shaking was felt widely, particularly in coastal and central areas, though no tsunami warning was issued. However, residents in low-lying coastal communities were urged to remain alert as a precaution.
Japan sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” making earthquakes a frequent occurrence. Strict building codes and regular disaster drills have helped minimize casualties in recent years, though authorities stress the importance of continued vigilance, especially during holiday periods when travel and gatherings increase.