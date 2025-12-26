Woman Shot Inside Gurugram Club After Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Two Arrested

A 25-year-old woman was shot inside a club on Gurugram’s MG Road in the early hours of December 20.
A 25-year-old woman was shot inside a club in Gurugram after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal from a man, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the early hours of December 20 at a club on MG Road. According to PTI, police received information about a woman injured in a firing incident and found her admitted to a private hospital, where she was initially unfit to record her statement.
The woman’s husband, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, later lodged a complaint stating that his wife, Kalpana (25), worked at the Gurugram club and was shot by Tushar, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. PTI reported that the complainant told police his wife had gone to work on December 19 and called him around 1 am to inform him that she had been shot.
“Around a month ago Tushar came to our house, had a fight with us and left,” the husband stated in his complaint.
Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station. According to PTI, a crime unit team subsequently arrested two accused — Tushar alias Jonty (25) and his friend Shubham alias Jony (24), both residents of Sangam Vihar — from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh.
During interrogation, police said Tushar disclosed that he had befriended the victim around six months ago and wanted to marry her, but she had repeatedly refused. PTI reported that police alleged Tushar, along with Shubham, went to the club on the night of December 19, proposed to her again and, upon her refusal, shot her.
The accused have been arrested and are being questioned, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from PTI)