Bomb Threat Emails Force Evacuation Of Schools In Chandigarh And Gurugram

Police, bomb squads and sniffer dogs deployed as students sent home from multiple schools after email threats

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bomb threat email today School bomb threats India Bomb threat in Gurugram schools
In Chandigarh, at least five schools, including private institutions, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, police said. Photo: PT; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Schools in Chandigarh and Gurugram were evacuated after bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning.

  • Police, bomb squads, sniffer dogs and SDRF teams carried out searches across affected campuses.

  • No suspicious objects were found, and similar recent threats in nearby states later turned out to be hoaxes.

Several schools in Chandigarh and Gurugram were evacuated on Wednesday after they received bomb threat emails, prompting police searches, student evacuations and heightened security across campuses, according to PTI.

In Chandigarh, at least five schools, including private institutions, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, police said. After school authorities informed the police, personnel reached the premises and carried out thorough searches of the educational institutions, PTI reported. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams were rushed to the schools as part of the security response.

Students and school staff were evacuated from the premises, while those who were on their way to school were sent back home, the police said. Security was stepped up around the affected schools during the searches. According to PTI, school authorities told the police that the threat emails were received in the morning, following which the police were immediately alerted.

In Gurugram, at least six private schools received similar bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, the police said. The school management, police department and district administration were put on alert after the emails were received, PTI reported. A search operation was launched in all six schools, and students were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Related Content
Related Content

The six private schools that received the threats are Kunsakpalan School in DLF Phase 1, Lancers School in Sector 53, Heritage Experiential Learning School in Sector 64, Shiv Nadar School in DLF Phase 1, Shri Ram Aravali School, and Pathway World School near Badshahpur, according to the police.

According to PTI, school managements said they received the threat emails at around 7.10 am, just as children were about to reach the campuses. After informing the police control room, schools sent messages to parents urging them not to send their children. Students who had already arrived were sent back home.

Police teams reached the schools immediately and activated security protocols. Bomb squads and sniffer dog units were deployed on the campuses, while State Disaster Response Force teams were also called in to assist and investigate the matter, PTI reported. A senior police officer said no suspicious objects had been found so far, but the situation was being closely monitored.

According to PTI, the incidents come close on the heels of similar bomb threat emails sent to schools in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in Punjab, and Ambala in Haryana, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  2. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  5. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Serbian Goes Through To Semis As Musetti Retires

  2. Zoo Animals And Broken Racket: Swiatek Picks Up Gauff Theme After Australian Open Exit

  3. Pegula Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 6 Qualifies For Semis With Straight Sets Win

  4. Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina Defeats Iga Swiatek To Book Semi-Final Spot At Melbourne Park

  5. Rybakina Vs Swiatek Highlights, AO 2026 QF: Kazak Takes Down World No. 2 To Book Semis Spot At Rod Laver Arena

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  5. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  4. US Judge Orders ICE Chief To Appear Personally In Court, Warns Of Contempt

  5. India Blocks China's Request For Setting Up Panel In WTO Against India's Auto Scheme

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September