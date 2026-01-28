Bomb Threat Emails Force Evacuation Of Schools In Chandigarh And Gurugram

Schools in Chandigarh and Gurugram were evacuated after bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning.
Police, bomb squads, sniffer dogs and SDRF teams carried out searches across affected campuses.
No suspicious objects were found, and similar recent threats in nearby states later turned out to be hoaxes.
Several schools in Chandigarh and Gurugram were evacuated on Wednesday after they received bomb threat emails, prompting police searches, student evacuations and heightened security across campuses, according to PTI.
In Chandigarh, at least five schools, including private institutions, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, police said. After school authorities informed the police, personnel reached the premises and carried out thorough searches of the educational institutions, PTI reported. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams were rushed to the schools as part of the security response.
Students and school staff were evacuated from the premises, while those who were on their way to school were sent back home, the police said. Security was stepped up around the affected schools during the searches. According to PTI, school authorities told the police that the threat emails were received in the morning, following which the police were immediately alerted.
In Gurugram, at least six private schools received similar bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, the police said. The school management, police department and district administration were put on alert after the emails were received, PTI reported. A search operation was launched in all six schools, and students were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
The six private schools that received the threats are Kunsakpalan School in DLF Phase 1, Lancers School in Sector 53, Heritage Experiential Learning School in Sector 64, Shiv Nadar School in DLF Phase 1, Shri Ram Aravali School, and Pathway World School near Badshahpur, according to the police.
According to PTI, school managements said they received the threat emails at around 7.10 am, just as children were about to reach the campuses. After informing the police control room, schools sent messages to parents urging them not to send their children. Students who had already arrived were sent back home.
Police teams reached the schools immediately and activated security protocols. Bomb squads and sniffer dog units were deployed on the campuses, while State Disaster Response Force teams were also called in to assist and investigate the matter, PTI reported. A senior police officer said no suspicious objects had been found so far, but the situation was being closely monitored.
