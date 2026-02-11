Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

Emails trigger holiday declaration, heavy police deployment and anti-sabotage checks; similar hoaxes reported across Punjab and Haryana

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohali school bomb threat Punjab school bomb threat emails
The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Photo: PT; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sixteen private schools in Mohali received bomb threat emails, prompting full evacuation and holiday announcements.

  • Police deployed around 300 personnel and sought additional anti-sabotage teams for detailed searches.

  • Similar hoax threats recently reported in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools.

Sixteen private schools in Mohali, Punjab, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, leading to immediate evacuation of premises, declaration of holidays, and extensive police searches that involved anti-sabotage teams.

According to PTI, the threats prompted school authorities to send messages to parents announcing holidays, while students already en route to school were turned back home.

Manav Mangal School, Shivalik Public School, and Learning Paths School were among those affected by the emails, PTI reported.

Police launched thorough anti-sabotage checks across the targeted institutions following the alerts. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans told reporters: "Sixteen schools have received bomb threat emails."

Hans added: "We have sought more anti-sabotage teams from Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar districts for checking of schools."

PTI reported that around 300 policemen took part in the search operation, with all affected schools evacuated as a precaution. Security has been strengthened at the schools concerned.

An investigation into the origin of the emails is underway, the officer said.

The incident follows a series of similar bomb threat episodes at schools in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and parts of Haryana, all of which proved to be hoaxes.

(With inputs from PTI)

