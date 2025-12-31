UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

UAE Pulls Out of Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Strike – Ends Ground Presence in Yemen War as Coalition Frays and Focus Shifts to Gulf Priorities

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack
UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UAE to pull remaining forces from Saudi Arabia following deadly December 28 drone/missile attack on its Mukalla base in Yemen that killed 12 Emirati troops.

  • Move described as redeployment to focus on homeland and maritime security; marks end of UAE’s direct ground role in Saudi-led coalition against Houthis.

  • Decision highlights deepening fractures in the Saudi-UAE alliance over Yemen; UAE to maintain limited support for southern Yemeni allies but no longer through bases in Saudi territory.

The United Arab Emirates has announced the withdrawal of its remaining military forces from Saudi Arabia, effective immediately, following a deadly drone and missile attack on a UAE military base in Yemen’s southern port city of Mukalla that killed at least 12 Emirati personnel and wounded more than 30.

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed the decision late Tuesday, describing it as a “strategic redeployment” in light of the evolving security situation in southern Yemen and the need to refocus resources on homeland defence and maritime security in the Gulf. The statement did not directly link the withdrawal to the December 28 attack, but officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the strike — claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi movement — was a “tipping point” after years of diminishing returns from the Saudi-led coalition’s ground presence.

The Mukalla base, which housed UAE special forces and artillery units supporting the anti-Houthi coalition, was hit by a barrage of drones and ballistic missiles in what Houthis described as retaliation for “ongoing Emirati aggression” in Yemen. The attack marked one of the deadliest on UAE forces since the coalition’s intervention began in 2015.

UAE troops had maintained a significant presence in southern Yemen, particularly in Hadramout and Shabwa governorates, long after the main Saudi ground forces scaled back operations in 2019–2020. The withdrawal from Saudi territory itself — where UAE units had been stationed at forward operating bases near the Yemen border — signals the effective end of the UAE’s direct participation in the Saudi-led ground campaign.

Riyadh has yet to issue an official response, though Saudi officials privately expressed disappointment, viewing the move as further evidence of the coalition’s fragmentation. Analysts say the UAE’s decision reflects a broader policy shift toward de-escalation in Yemen, prioritising economic interests, normalisation with Israel, and countering Iranian influence through diplomacy and proxy forces rather than large-scale troop deployments.

The UAE will continue limited support for the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and anti-Houthi forces in southern Yemen through advisors, air support and funding, but no longer via permanent ground contingents based in Saudi Arabia.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Shami Strikes Early For Bengal; Jharkhand vs TN Toss Delayed

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Win Coin Toss, Choose To Bowl First

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: JHA Eye Win Against TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ASM Batting First; Check Playing XIs

  5. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Shami In Action As BEN Opt To Bowl First

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Kills Four, Raises Questions on Road Safety

  3. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

  4. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  5. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

  4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  5. Nation Mourns Khaleda Zia: Tributes Pour In for Bangladesh’s Iron Lady Of Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

  2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

  5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

  6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

  7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast