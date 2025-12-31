Man United 1-1 Wolves, EPL 2025-26: Rob Edwards' Side Grab Vital Point At Old Trafford
Rob Edwards' side ended their torrid 11-match Premier League losing run as they grabbed a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Joshua Zirkzee gave the hosts the lead in the 27th minute however the visitors grew into the game and were rewarded via a goal from Ladislav Krejci who's header went in from eight yards after he was given far too much room at the far post.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE