Pilot Accuses BJP of ‘11 Years of Gimmicks’ on Illegal Immigration

Sachin Pilot, a senior Congress leader, accused the BJP on Thursday of misleading the public about the problem of illegal immigration and claimed that despite being in power for the last 11 years, the party-led government at the centre has not taken any real action against them.



Speaking to reporters in Jagdalpur, the Bastar district headquarters, Pilot, the Congress chief for Chhattisgarh, also said that the BJP government used "gimmicks" and that there was a discrepancy between its words and deeds.



In the previous 11 years, he wanted to know how many illegal immigrants the Centre had actually found and deported.