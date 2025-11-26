Can’t Set Aside Merit For Religion: J&K CM Hits Back At BJP For Vaishno Devi Medical College Controversy

Omar Abdullah stresses equality and justice on Constitution Day, criticises communal lens in schools and colleges

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Omar Abdullah, Constitution Day 2025, SMVDIME, J&K education
Abdullah pointed to what he described as an alarming trend in which schools and colleges were being assessed through a communal lens. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said Constitution Day should inspire a year-round commitment to uphold the values of equality and justice enshrined in the Constitution, expressing concern over rising religious discrimination in educational institutions.

Speaking at the golden jubilee programme of Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom in Poonch, a border district, Abdullah cautioned that the observance of Constitution Day should not remain merely symbolic. “Today, Constitution Day is being celebrated. The meaning of Constitution Day is not that we remember the Constitution for an hour. Its meaning is that every day of the year, we must keep it alive,” he said, highlighting that the Preamble guarantees equal status to all religions, democratic rights for every citizen, and protection under the law.

Abdullah pointed to what he described as an alarming trend in which schools and colleges were being assessed through a communal lens. “Today, in one of the medical colleges, it is being said that Muslims and non-Hindus should not study here. If we set aside merit and start making decisions on the basis of religion, then where will the Constitution go?” he asked. Reported PTI, the chief minister was referring to the BJP’s call to revoke the first list of admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) and reserve seats for students who follow the deity, following protests by right-wing Hindu groups over the selection of 42 Muslim students among 50 MBBS candidates.

During the programme, Abdullah invited attention to the national anthem and patriotic songs performed by the Jamia students, adding, “I wish those people who spread venom against such religious institutions had a chance to sit here and watch this programme. They are not tired of spreading this propaganda that in these institutions, nothing is taught other than hatred and sectarianism… In these institutions, nothing is given attention other than religion.”

He urged critics to visit the school to understand the breadth of education offered. “Religion is not forgotten; religion is taught. But along with religion, what is it that is not being taught to children here?” he said.

Abdullah also noted that the event was not a government function. “If we wanted, we would not have done it as there was no compulsion to read out the Preamble of the Constitution. I wish those who spread hatred would come here and spend a day. Maybe, they will understand that the propaganda and poison being spread against us by peddling lies, they are not being loyal to the country,” he added, according to PTI.

The chief minister highlighted the institute’s role in promoting harmony, commending its students, teachers, and administration, particularly founder Maulana Ghulam Qadir. “Whenever the situation became sensitive or there was a natural calamity, Qadir Sahib and this institute were among the first to stand up and come in support of the government,” Abdullah said.

PTI reported that Abdullah’s remarks come amid heightened debates over communal bias in education, with the SMVDIME admission controversy drawing national attention.

(With inputs from PTI)

