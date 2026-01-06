NBA 2026: Denver Nuggets Edge Philadelphia 76ers 125-124 In Overtime
Denver Nuggets defeated Philadelphia 76ers 125-124 in overtime on Tuesday, 6 January, with Bruce Brown sealing it on a goaltended layup with 5.3 seconds left. Shorthanded and without all five starters, Denver rode a career-best 29 points from Jalen Pickett to snap a rough stretch on their long road trip. Philadelphia, led by Joel Embiid’s 32 points and 10 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey’s 28, forced overtime late but missed their chances at the death as Maxey’s final scoop shot rimmed out.
