NBA 2026: Denver Nuggets Edge Philadelphia 76ers 125-124 In Overtime

Denver Nuggets defeated Philadelphia 76ers 125-124 in overtime on Tuesday, 6 January, with Bruce Brown sealing it on a goaltended layup with 5.3 seconds left. Shorthanded and without all five starters, Denver rode a career-best 29 points from Jalen Pickett to snap a rough stretch on their long road trip. Philadelphia, led by Joel Embiid’s 32 points and 10 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey’s 28, forced overtime late but missed their chances at the death as Maxey’s final scoop shot rimmed out.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Bruce Brown
Denver Nuggets' Bruce Brown (11) tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, right, during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
1/9
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets' Peyton Watson (8) tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, second from right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Jalen Pickett
Denver Nuggets' Jalen Pickett (24) tries to shoot past Philadelphia 76ers' Quentin Grimes, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Hunter Tyson
Denver Nuggets' Hunter Tyson (5) tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona, front right, and Tyrese Maxey, top, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets' Julian Strawther (3) tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Quentin Grimes (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (22) tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Bruce Brown
Denver Nuggets' Bruce Brown (11) passes the ball past Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) and Dominick Barlow (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George (8) goes up to shoot against Denver Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (22) during second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Vj Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers' Vj Edgecombe, center, hangs from the rim after dunking against the Denver Nuggets during the overtime of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Basketball-Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, tries to get a shot past Denver Nuggets' Daron Holmes II during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Mumbai Stumble Early After Delayed Start, Shreyas Iyer At Crease

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Akshat-Shivang's 133-Run Stand Helps MP Post 277

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shreyas Iyer Starts As MUM Bat First

  4. Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Rohera, Shreeram Fifties Take PDC To 247

  5. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Travis Head Falls After 163 As ENG Tighten Grip In Sydney

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  5. Bangladesh Court Sets January 21 For Charge Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shubman Gill's Inclusion Boosts PUN's Chances

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue