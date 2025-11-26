Modi Urges Citizens To Honour Constitutional Duties, Congress Questions PM’s Commitment

Ramesh highlighted four duties where Modi’s commitment, he said, is “demonstrably suspect” — abiding by the Constitution and respecting its ideals and institutions; cherishing and following the noble ideals which inspired the national struggle for freedom; promoting harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood among all the people of India, transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities; and developing scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry and reform. PTI reported that this criticism came in response to the prime minister’s Constitution Day message.