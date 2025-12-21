Modi Slams Congress For Supporting Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Modi accused Congress of promoting illegal Bangladeshi immigration in Assam.
Inaugurated Rs 10,601-crore Namrup fertiliser plant to support farmers and create jobs.
Highlighted BJP initiatives for industrialisation, youth empowerment, and Assam’s growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of engaging in "anti-national" activities and aiding illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam, while inaugurating a major fertiliser plant in Dibrugarh.
Addressing a public rally after unveiling the Rs 10,601-crore Namrup fertiliser plant in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, Modi criticised the Congress for failing to modernise the old plant and address the issues faced by local farmers, reported PTI.
"The Congress is indulging in anti-national activities. They want illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam," the Prime Minister said. He added that the opposition party had shown little concern for the identity, existence and pride of the Assamese people, which the BJP seeks to protect. According to PTI, Modi emphasised that the Congress opposes the revision of voter lists solely to maintain political power.
"They oppose whatever good I try to do... The BJP government will always work to protect the identity, land, pride and existence of Assamese people," he said.
Modi outlined the BJP government’s vision for Assam, saying its aim is to restore the state’s historic strength reminiscent of the Ahom dynasty. "Industrialisation and connectivity are fulfilling Assam's dreams. The double-engine government of BJP is empowering youths to see new dreams," he added.
Speaking on the Namrup plant, the Prime Minister said it would support local farmers and generate thousands of jobs for the state’s youth. "The Namrup fertiliser plant in Assam will become the epitome of the country's industrial growth. It is sad that the Congress did not make efforts to modernise the plant and find solutions to problems faced by farmers," he noted.
Modi further stressed that the progress of India is linked to farmers’ prosperity. "Many fertiliser factories were closed during the Congress rule. When we came to power, the BJP government established several new plants throughout the country," he said.
He also highlighted the Centre’s palm oil mission, stating it would make the northeast self-sufficient in edible oil and increase farmers’ income in the coming days. PTI reported that the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to agriculture and industrial development in Assam.
(With inputs from PTI)