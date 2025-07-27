WATCH | Bihar's Special Intensive Revision/SIR

In Bihar, a door to door drive by booth level officers to re-verify voters. According to the Election Commission of India, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is meant to clean the rolls before upcoming elections. People are being asked to prove their citizenship, and without which they’ll not be allowed to vote. The officials are demanding one or more from 11 valid documents, including caste certificates, land records, and even passports, which most rural residents don’t have. Since matric certificates are being used to verify age, it has affected women the most, as many rely on their father’s or husband’s ID.
Many believe this is part of identifying so-called “ghost households,” a term now used for suspected illegal immigrants, Bangladeshis, Nepalis, and even locals who are suddenly under suspicion.
One of the residents says, “There’s growing suspicion, today they’ll question someone else, tomorrow it could be me.” The process is confusing and burdensome. Of nearly 1000 forms submitted, only about 100 had one of the 11 required documents.
After an outcry, the Election Commission has allowed people to submit their enrollment forms without any documents--for now.
Yet, people kept submitting Aadhaar cards, ration cards and voter ID cards, which are not acceptable proof! They fear finding out the worst--that they cannot vote--only on voting day.
Many also believe this is a rushed attempt to build a “digital caste” system. Opposition parties like the RJD, Congress, and Trinamool Congress are protesting the drive, saying it will create two classes of citizenship: those with the right to vote, and those without.
Watch the full video.