WATCH | Bihar's Special Intensive Revision/SIR

In Bihar, a door to door drive by booth level officers to re-verify voters. According to the Election Commission of India, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is meant to clean the rolls before upcoming elections. People are being asked to prove their citizenship, and without which they’ll not be allowed to vote. The officials are demanding one or more from 11 valid documents, including caste certificates, land records, and even passports, which most rural residents don’t have. Since matric certificates are being used to verify age, it has affected women the most, as many rely on their father’s or husband’s ID.