Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Protest Against SIR In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interacting with reporters on Monday, lambasted the Opposition for transforming Parliament into a "warm-up arena for elections" and an "outlet for frustration after defeats," offering unsolicited "tips for positivity in politics." JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's anti-SIR yatra, noting Bihar's smooth implementation without major complaints, while the government insisted it was open to discussion but not on a fixed timeline. The standoff risks derailing the 15-day session's agenda of 13 bills, with both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m. amid escalating demands from Kharge, who affirmed the fight against "injustice" would continue.