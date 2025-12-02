Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Protest Against SIR In Parliament

Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, Kanhimozhi, Baalu lead INDIA bloc demo with 'Stop SIR-Stop Vote Chori' banners.
Lok Sabha adjourned multiple times, Rajya Sabha walkout after 20 rejected notices, BLO suicides, voter deletions cited as concerns.
PM accuses Oppn of using House for 'election warm-up' JD(U) defends Bihar's SIR success.
Several senior Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a spirited protest in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, holding placards and raising slogans for an urgent discussion on electoral reforms.
The demonstration, joined by DMK's K Kanhimozhi and T R Baalu, unfolded outside the Makar Dwar entrance, featuring a massive banner proclaiming 'Stop SIR-Stop Vote Chori' and chants decrying alleged voter deletions targeting minorities and opposition strongholds.
The action marked the second day of the Winter Session's turbulent start, with the Lok Sabha adjourned multiple times after MPs stormed the Well demanding a debate on SIR, a nationwide voter verification drive launched by the Election Commission in 12 states and UTs, criticized for rushed timelines and BLO suicides linked to workload pressures.
In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were disrupted by 20 rejected Rule 267 notices, leading to an Opposition walkout after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan refused suspension of business, prompting Kharge to urge the Chair for immediate intervention. The INDIA bloc, comprising 12 parties including Congress, DMK, TMC, and CPI(M), vowed to intensify protests, holding the government accountable for "silencing democracy" and "vote chori" through the exercise.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interacting with reporters on Monday, lambasted the Opposition for transforming Parliament into a "warm-up arena for elections" and an "outlet for frustration after defeats," offering unsolicited "tips for positivity in politics." JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's anti-SIR yatra, noting Bihar's smooth implementation without major complaints, while the government insisted it was open to discussion but not on a fixed timeline. The standoff risks derailing the 15-day session's agenda of 13 bills, with both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m. amid escalating demands from Kharge, who affirmed the fight against "injustice" would continue.