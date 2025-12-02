Parliament: Opp Uproar Over Urgent Discussions On SIR Under Notice 267; What is Notice 267?

On the second day of the Parliament’s Winter Session, opposition MPs in both Houses pressed for an urgent debate on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out in several states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. They raised alarm over the mounting pressure on booth-level officers, noting that more than 30 BLOs have reportedly died by suicide or due to cardiac arrests while during SIR duties. No debate was allowed under notice 267 yet.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Winter Session | Parliament Adjourned |
Winter Session: Parliament Proceedings Photo: Photi- PTI
Summary
  • Opposition MPs demanded an urgent debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls under Rule 267, citing over 30 BLO deaths and large-scale irregularities.

  • Rajya Sabha Chair C. P. Radhakrishnan rejected the 267 notice without explanation, triggering opposition sloganeering and adjournment of both Houses till 2 pm.

  • Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is willing to discuss SIR but needs time, accusing the opposition of venting electoral frustration in Parliament.

Opposition MPs submitted a Rule 267 notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking an urgent discussion on the SIR exercise, but Chairperson C. P. Radhakrishnan declined to admit it. The opposition accused him of dismissing the notice without offering any explanation. MPs raised slogans such as “SIR pe charcha ho” and “Votechor gaddi chhod,” the uproar intensified, leading to the adjournment of both Houses until 2 pm.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday moved notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding suspension of business to urgently discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The opposition flagged serious concerns over large-scale irregularities reported from multiple states and the alarming deaths of more than 30 Booth Level Officers due to suicides and cardiac arrests while on SIR duty. They argued that the chaotic revision drive, being carried out simultaneously across several states, compromises both the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of ground-level polling staff. 

Discussion on SIR didn’t take place, but the Rajyasabha chair C P Radhakrishnan asked parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju to respond on it. In his response Mr. Rijiju said, “We are ready for the discussion on SIR, but we need time, It’s not right to ask press for the discussion now only. Opposition is losing elections in the country and therefore taking that frustration in the house, they are losing people’s trust by this.” 

What is Notice 267?  

This notice refers to a special parliamentary notice given by a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha Rulebook.  

What it means? 

Rule 267 allows an MP to suspend the day’s listed business to discuss an “urgent matter of public importance.” If admitted, all other scheduled agenda items are dropped to focus exclusively on that issue.   

 It is used only for very serious and immediate issues affecting the country. The decision to admit or reject it lies entirely with the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.  

In practice, Notices under Rule 267 are rarely accepted, and their rejection often becomes a point of political contention.  

Winter session of the Parliament started on December 1st and will continue till 19th December.

Published At:
Tags

