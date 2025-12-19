Rajya Sabha Adjourned: Winter Session of the Parliament Concluded

Chairperson C. P. Radhakrishnan presented a summary of legislative and other business conducted during the 15-day session.
The House was adjourned sine die after the National Song was played on Friday December 19.
The Winter Session, which began on December 1, ended without having a debate demanded by opposition on pollution & worsening AQI in the capital.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, formally bringing the Winter Session of Parliament to a close. Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan presented a brief account of the legislative and other business conducted during the 15-day session before the House
Following the synopsis, the National Song was played, after which the Chair announced the adjournment of the Upper House sine die.
The term sine die is derived from Latin, meaning “without a day” which refers to the indefinite suspension of parliamentary proceedings without fixing a date for the next sitting. The Winter Session of Parliament had commenced on December 1 and it is concluded on December 19, without having debate on pollution, worsening AQI and pubic health emergency. Opposition had demanded for a debate on this issue in the parliament. Opposition also protested outside the parliament with having masks.
During the winter session, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha sought ban on '10 minute delivery' promise by quick commerce platforms while unfolding the plight of gig workers of Zomato, Blinkit, Ola, Uber, Urban Company and many others during his speech last week.