Opposition MPs Wear Masks In Parliament To Protest

The protest compounded the session's turmoil, with both Houses adjourned multiple times on Day 3 after Opposition MPs stormed the Well demanding discussions on SIR voter deletions, the Red Fort blast, and now pollution, issues flagged since Day 1 but dismissed by the Chair. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 20 Rule 267 notices, prompting a walkout, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla decried the "drama" as an insult to parliamentary decorum. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury's quip, "Those who bite are inside Parliament", drew BJP ire, with Shahnawaz Hussain retorting that the Opposition's habit of criticizing institutions has become "unbearable."