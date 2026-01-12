Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time plunge into politics, is currently in limbo. Originally scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, the film's release has been halted by the Madras High Court. The next hearing is on January 21. Till then, Jana Nayagan's release has been postponed. Several prominent figures from the Tamil film industry extended support to Vijay and the film's team. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has also taken a strong stand against the film certification process, demanding "reasoned justification" for every edit. He also stated that cinema lovers deserve "openness and respect."