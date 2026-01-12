Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

In an open letter, Kamal Haasan raised questions about artistic freedom in a democratic country.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan on Jana Nayagan censor row Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • In an open letter, Kamal Haasan raised questions about artistic freedom in a democratic country.

  • Amid the Jana Nayagan censor row, he demanded "reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit." 

  • He also emphasised that "cinema is not the labour of an individual alone but a collective effort."

Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time plunge into politics, is currently in limbo. Originally scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, the film's release has been halted by the Madras High Court. The next hearing is on January 21. Till then, Jana Nayagan's release has been postponed. Several prominent figures from the Tamil film industry extended support to Vijay and the film's team. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has also taken a strong stand against the film certification process, demanding "reasoned justification" for every edit. He also stated that cinema lovers deserve "openness and respect."

Kamal Haasan on censorship amid Jana Nayagan row

Addressing the certification processes, Kamal Haasan, in an official note on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy."

The 71-year-old actor also emphasised that "cinema is not the labour of an individual alone but a collective effort involving writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors, and small businesses whose livelihoods depend on a fair and timely certification process."

Demands 'reasoned justification' for every cut

He added, "When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect."

Haasan also stated that there is a requirement for a "principled relook at the certification process, with defined timelines, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit." 

Towards the end, the Thug Life actor wrote, "This is also a moment for the entire film industry to unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue with government institutions. Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people."

Have a look at the letter here.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.

Published At:
