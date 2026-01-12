PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, where they paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
The ashram, where Gandhi lived between 1917 and 1930, was a key centre of India’s freedom movement. After offering homage to the Father of the Nation, the two leaders proceeded to the Sabarmati Riverfront to jointly inaugurate the International Kite Festival.
The visit will be followed by bilateral meetings at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar. The talks, scheduled to begin at 11.15 am, will focus on reviewing the progress of the India–Germany strategic partnership, which recently marked 25 years.
During their discussions, Modi and Merz are expected to assess cooperation under the strategic partnership and explore ways to strengthen ties in areas such as trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, defense and security, science and innovation, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people exchanges.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit builds on sustained high-level engagements and offers an opportunity to reaffirm a shared, forward-looking vision that benefits both countries and contributes to global good.
Later in the day, the two leaders also shared moments of cultural diplomacy as they inaugurated the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront. Organised annually in January during Uttarayan, the festival celebrates the sun’s northward movement and the beginning of the summer season.
This year’s three-day festival, which will conclude on January 14, has drawn 135 international kite flyers from 50 countries, along with 65 participants from across India and more than 870 local enthusiasts from Gujarat.
(Inputs From PTI and DD news)