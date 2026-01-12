Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati Condemn Meerut Killing Of OBC Youth

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati condemn the killing of an OBC youth in Meerut’s Sardhana area as police say the murder was solved within 24 hours and a minor accused detained

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Meerut killing Sardhana murder case Akhilesh Yadav Meerut
Responding to the remarks by Mayawati and Akhilesh, Meerut police said the case was not recent. Photo: File Phot; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati condemned the killing of a Kashyap youth in Meerut’s Sardhana area.

  • Police said the murder occurred after an argument over loud music and was solved within 24 hours.

  • The accused, a 16-year-old tempo driver, has been sent to a child reform home.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday criticised the killing of a backward youth in the Sardhana area of Meerut, reacting nearly a week after the incident came to light.

According to PTI, both leaders described the killing as brutal and shameful, and called on the government and administration to remain vigilant and proactive to prevent such crimes.

In a post on X, Mayawati said the killing of a youth from the Kashyap community, classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC), warranted the strongest condemnation. She said anti-social and criminal elements must have fear of the law.

In his post, Akhilesh Yadav said, “We raise our voice on behalf of the entire PDA community against the heinous act committed by goons who burned a young man from the Kashyap community alive in Jwalagarh, in the Sardhana area.”

Responding to the remarks by Mayawati and Akhilesh, Meerut police said the case was not recent. PTI reported that an FIR for murder had been registered and the case was solved within 24 hours of the incident.

Related Content
Related Content

Police said the accused is a minor who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a child reform home. According to PTI, the incident took place on Monday on the Akhepur–Rardhana Road.

The victim was identified as Rohit alias Sonu (28), a resident of the Kila locality in Muzaffarnagar city. Preliminary investigation suggested the killing followed an argument over loud music being played in a tempo.

Police said the accused, a 16-year-old tempo driver, allegedly assaulted Rohit with a brick, resulting in his death. Circle Officer (Sardhana) Ashutosh Kumar said the accused first befriended Rohit, made him consume liquor while he himself drank an energy drink, and later struck him on the head with a brick.

To conceal his identity, the accused allegedly dragged the body around 15 metres to a spot near a school wall and set it on fire using clothes, dry leaves and oil, PTI reported.

The incident was discovered when a school watchman noticed a fire late on Monday night and alerted the police. The body was identified the following day.

Family members said Rohit worked as a confectioner in Mumbai and had returned to his village to look for a bride.

Police said the accused was identified through a barcode found on a liquor pouch recovered from the spot and CCTV footage from a liquor shop, leading to the swift disclosure of the case, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: Two Heavyweights Clash For A Spot In SF

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Sakariya Strikes As UP Lose 1st Wicket

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli’s 93 Guides Hosts To Four-Wicket Win

  4. Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026

  5. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

  4. From Parasakthi To Jana Nayagan: How Tamil Cinema’s Political Voice Continues To Be Policed

  5. ECI Clears Plantation Records For Voter Enrolment In North Bengal Districts

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Trump Warns Cuba To ‘Make A Deal’ Or Face End To Oil And Money

  3. Iran President Says, 'Will Listen To Protestors', But Warns Against Rioters

  4. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  5. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener