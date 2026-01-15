Short Circuit Triggers Panic at Mayawati’s Press Conference, Akhilesh Calls For Probe

A brief moment of panic ensued on Thursday after a short circuit caused smoke to fill the room where Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati was addressing a press conference.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav described the incident as a security lapse and called for a thorough probe.
No casualties were reported, a party leader said.
"An investigation should be conducted into the security lapse that occurred during Ms Mayawati's address on her birthday. This is a serious matter and should be investigated from all angles," Yadav said in a post on X.
The incident occurred during the final moments of the press conference held at the BSP headquarters in Lucknow on the occasion of Mayawati's 70th birthday.
Smoke was seen coming out of a bulb in the room, which led to a commotion.
BSP state president Vishwanath Pal told the media that a bulb fused during the press meet, leading to a short circuit in the wiring.
"As the wire got burnt, a small amount of smoke spread in the room. There was no fire, and no damage," he said.
Mayawati turned 70 on Thursday. BSP observed the day across Uttar Pradesh as Jan Kalyankari Diwas.