India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs For 1|IND 29/1 (4.4)

Good Morning Folks. Welcome to our continued live coverage of India's warm-up matches at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Today, the Boys in Blue will be taking on another title contenders England at the Athletic Club in Bulawayo. The Indian team is coming on the back of a one-sided win against Scotland in their previous warm-up game whereas England defeated New Zealand in their previous practice match. This is going to be an even contest as both teams will be aiming to fine tune their combinations ahead of the group stages. Follow along for the real-time updates, scores and more.

12 Jan 2026, 01:22:53 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: IND 28/1 (4) Fours overs have passed by and England have got the breakthrough wicket of the dangerous opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for just 1 off 4 ball. Ayush Mhatre is playing at 18 off 14 while 1st down Vedant Trivedi is at 8 off 6.

12 Jan 2026, 12:49:00 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Udhav Mohan, Khilan Patel England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes(w), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed(c), Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Thomas Rew, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Alex French, Ali Farooq

12 Jan 2026, 12:47:58 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update India U-19 won the toss and chose to bat first.

