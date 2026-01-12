India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs For 1|IND 29/1 (4.4)

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: IND 28/1 (4)
Fours overs have passed by and England have got the breakthrough wicket of the dangerous opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for just 1 off 4 ball. Ayush Mhatre is playing at 18 off 14 while 1st down Vedant Trivedi is at 8 off 6.
India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs
India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Udhav Mohan, Khilan Patel
England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes(w), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed(c), Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Thomas Rew, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Alex French, Ali Farooq
India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update
India U-19 won the toss and chose to bat first.
India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads
