India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs For 1|IND 29/1 (4.4)

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Get all the real-time updates, scores and more from the Bulawayo Athletic Club for this mouthwatering clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match
India U-19 Vs England U-19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre with match officials and England U19 captain Thomas Rew. Photo: X | England Cricket
Good Morning Folks. Welcome to our continued live coverage of India's warm-up matches at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Today, the Boys in Blue will be taking on another title contenders England at the Athletic Club in Bulawayo. The Indian team is coming on the back of a one-sided win against Scotland in their previous warm-up game whereas England defeated New Zealand in their previous practice match. This is going to be an even contest as both teams will be aiming to fine tune their combinations ahead of the group stages. Follow along for the real-time updates, scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: IND 28/1 (4)

Fours overs have passed by and England have got the breakthrough wicket of the dangerous opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for just 1 off 4 ball. Ayush Mhatre is playing at 18 off 14 while 1st down Vedant Trivedi is at 8 off 6.

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Udhav Mohan, Khilan Patel

England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes(w), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed(c), Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Thomas Rew, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Alex French, Ali Farooq

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update

India U-19 won the toss and chose to bat first.

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Udhav Mohan, Khilan Patel

England U19: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes(w), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed(c), Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Thomas Rew, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Alex French, Ali Farooq

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Welcome

Good Morning Indian cricket fans. This is the start of our live blog from the Bulawayo Athletic Club where the Indian U-19 team will be going head-to-head against England in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 warm-up match.

Published At:
