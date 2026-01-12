Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

A person walks past signage for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer earlier in the week, in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. Photo: Christopher Katsarov

A person walks past signage for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer earlier in the week, in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. Photo: Christopher Katsarov