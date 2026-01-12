Thackerays Can’t Dictate My Movements, Says K Annamalai; Vows To Visit Mumbai Again

K Annamalai said the Thackerays have no authority to dictate his movements and asserted his right to travel freely across India.
He announced that he would visit Mumbai again despite criticism from MNS' Raj Thackeray over his earlier visit.
Annamalai accused opposition parties of trying to suppress dissent and reaffirmed the BJP’s stance on national unity and freedom of expression.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday asserted that he would not be intimidated by political opposition and declared that he would visit Mumbai again, dismissing remarks attributed to leaders of the Thackeray family as inconsequential.
Responding to criticism over his earlier visit to Mumbai, Annamalai said no individual or political family had the authority to decide where he could or could not travel. “The Thackerays cannot dictate to me. India is a free country, and I will go to Mumbai again,” he told reporters.
His remarks come amid a war of words following his recent statements and political activities that drew sharp reactions from leaders associated with the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT). MNS' Raj Thackeray had reportedly questioned the purpose of his visit and suggested he refrain from making political comments in Maharashtra.
Annamalai rejected those objections, stating that political leaders were free to express their views anywhere in the country. He added that the BJP believed in national unity and the constitutional right to free movement and expression.
The Tamil Nadu BJP chief also accused opposition parties of attempting to stifle dissent and divert attention from governance issues. He maintained that such criticism would not deter him from continuing his political engagements across states.
The exchange has added to the growing political friction between the BJP and regional parties, particularly as national political discourse intensifies ahead of BMC elections.