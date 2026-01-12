Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

Rajasthan issues orange alert 11 districts; red alert Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman severe cold wave. Fatehpur -2°C coldest; Jaipur 22°C max, 9°C min. Dense fog morning hours till January 14. Temperatures drop further 1-2°C

Rajasthan Weather Alert
Rajasthan Weather Alert | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Orange alert in 11 districts of Rajasthan on January 12.

  • Fatehpur lowest -2°C, Mount Abu -1°C, Nagaur -1°C.

  • Severe cold wave expected continue till Makar Sankranti (January 14).

  • Eastern Rajasthan experiences extreme cold conditions.

Rajasthan remains locked in severe cold wave conditions with the Meteorological Department issuing orange alerts for 11 districts and red alerts for Churu and Didwana-Kuchaman on January 12. Fatehpur Sikri recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at -2°C on January 11, followed by Mount Abu and Nagaur at -1°C each. The bitter cold reflects icy winds originating from North India, affecting the entire state.

Record Low Temperatures and Extreme Conditions

Jaipur, the state capital, recorded a maximum of 21.9°C with a minimum of 9.2°C on January 11. In affected districts, Sriganganagar recorded a maximum of 8.6°C and a minimum of 3.6°C, extraordinarily cold for a plains district, while Bikaner logged 16.5°C maximum and 2.8°C minimum. Pilani recorded 17.2°C maximum with a minimum of just 1.2°C. These extreme readings demonstrate the widespread nature of the severe cold wave across eastern and northern Rajasthan.

Dense Fog and Visibility Hazards

Dense to very dense fog conditions persisted across more than 15 Rajasthan districts during early morning hours, reducing visibility severely. The fog is expected to continue through January 14 in many districts, creating transportation hazards. Commuters are advised to exercise extreme caution, reduce speeds, and use vehicle headlights. Flight operations and highway traffic may experience disruptions during peak fog hours.​ The IMD has forecasted shallow to moderate fog continuing in isolated pockets of eastern and central Rajasthan districts, including Jaipur, Alwar, and Tonk, with visibility expected to improve slightly from January 13 onwards as wind speeds gradually increase.

Extended Cold Spell Through Makar Sankranti

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist until Makar Sankranti (January 14), with temperatures forecast to decline further by 1-2°C over the next 2-3 days before gradual improvement begins. The Meteorological Department confirms dry weather will persist for the next seven days with no rainfall expected. Relief from the severe cold is anticipated in mid-January as temperatures gradually rise.

