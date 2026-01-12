Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

Dense Fog and Visibility Hazards

Dense to very dense fog conditions persisted across more than 15 Rajasthan districts during early morning hours, reducing visibility severely. The fog is expected to continue through January 14 in many districts, creating transportation hazards. Commuters are advised to exercise extreme caution, reduce speeds, and use vehicle headlights. Flight operations and highway traffic may experience disruptions during peak fog hours.​ The IMD has forecasted shallow to moderate fog continuing in isolated pockets of eastern and central Rajasthan districts, including Jaipur, Alwar, and Tonk, with visibility expected to improve slightly from January 13 onwards as wind speeds gradually increase.