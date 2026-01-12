Chennai Temperature – Unprecedented Cold Spell Grips Coastal City

Chennai experiences rare cold spell with temperatures 5°C below normal. Nungambakkam 24°C, Meenambakkam 25.1°C against normal 29.5-29.7°C. Deep depression remnants bring dense clouds, drizzle. Residents compare city to Bengaluru, hill stations.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chennai Temperature
Chennai Temperature
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chennai's unprecedented cold on Monday, January 11-12.

  • Deep depression weakens the Gulf of Mannar low-pressure system.

  • Globally driven La Niña, jet stream patterns push cool air southward.

  • Trend continues Monday; rain moves into interior TN.

Chennai residents experience an unprecedented cold spell on January 11-12, with temperatures plunging to 24-25.1°C, approximately 5°C below normal maximum temperatures of 29.5-29.7°C. This dramatic temperature drop has left residents reaching for hoodies, sweaters, and warm beverages for the first time in years, with social media flooded with posts comparing Chennai's weather to Bengaluru and hill stations like Ooty.

Deep Depression Creates Unusual Drizzle and Cloud Cover

The remnants of the deep depression system that previously affected Tamil Nadu have weakened into a low-pressure area near the Gulf of Mannar, creating dense clouds approaching Chennai. These clouds form drizzle bands that turn cold as they move landward, generating unusual wind chill and acceleration of heat loss, factors typically absent in Chennai's coastal climate. Weather bloggers attribute the sustained cold to persistent cloud cover and wind patterns, unusual for January in Chennai.

Global Weather Patterns Drive Rare South Indian Cold Spell

The Chennai climate anomaly is driven by larger atmospheric phenomena, including La Niña conditions and shifting jet stream patterns that push cooler, drier air southward across peninsular India. Nights dipping below 20°C are exceptionally rare for Chennai, representing part of a wider cold spell affecting southern hill stations, including Ooty and Munnar, which have recorded frost, and Bengaluru is experiencing dense fog and chilly mornings.​

Delhi weather - PTI
Delhi Temperature & Weather Update – Coldest January Morning in 13 Years

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weather Outlook: Temporary Relief Before Seasonal Transition

The cold trend is expected to continue through Monday with light-moderate rainfall moving into interior Tamil Nadu by Monday evening. A complete break from rain is anticipated on Wednesday. The actual winter season for Chennai is forecast to begin from Pongal (January 14-15) onwards, when night minimums are expected to dip further for the next 2-3 weeks, while afternoons return to warm conditions. This represents a natural seasonal transition rather than a prolonged cold spell.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: MUM Slip To 165/6 After Shedge’s Dismissal

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: UP Post 310/8 After Rizvi’s Stunning 88

  3. India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Skipper Shubman Gill Confirms Washington Sundar's Side Strain And Drops Major Update

  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli’s 93 Guides Hosts To Four-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

  5. Criminalisation Of Domestic  Workers:  Platform Providing  Domestic ‘Help’  Services  Faces Backlash    

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  2. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  3. Trump Warns Cuba To ‘Make A Deal’ Or Face End To Oil And Money

  4. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  5. Iran Protests: Death Toll Increases To At Least 203 People

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure