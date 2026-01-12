Chennai Temperature – Unprecedented Cold Spell Grips Coastal City

Weather Outlook: Temporary Relief Before Seasonal Transition

The cold trend is expected to continue through Monday with light-moderate rainfall moving into interior Tamil Nadu by Monday evening. A complete break from rain is anticipated on Wednesday. The actual winter season for Chennai is forecast to begin from Pongal (January 14-15) onwards, when night minimums are expected to dip further for the next 2-3 weeks, while afternoons return to warm conditions. This represents a natural seasonal transition rather than a prolonged cold spell.