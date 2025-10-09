La Niña Effect on North India: Harsh Winter Conditions Expected

La Niña in the winter of 2025-26 is expected to bring drier conditions to North India, with fewer and weaker western disturbances. This will result in reduced precipitation, delayed rainfall, and prolonged dry spells across the northwestern plains.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
La Niña Effect on North India
La Niña Effect on North India: Harsh Winter Conditions Expected
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• La Niña delays western disturbances, causing dry spells in North India.

• Cold waves worsen, with frost and long 5–7 day spells.

• Dense fog and poor air quality (AQI >400) disrupt transport.

•Wheat and mustard yields may drop; heating demand rises.

Changes in Western Disturbances During La Niña

La Niña is expected to change the weather in North India during the winter of 2025-26. During a La Niña winter, there are usually fewer and weaker weather systems called western disturbances, which bring rain and help cool temperatures. This happens because of cooling in the Pacific Ocean, which makes the jet stream stronger and pushes away rain-carrying systems from India. As a result, North India will likely experience reduced precipitation and prolonged dry spells across northwestern plains.

North India weather during La Niña shows a delayed onset of western disturbances until late December or January, compared to normal November arrivals. The intensity and frequency of these systems decrease by 30-40%, leading to drier conditions and more stable atmospheric patterns that trap cold air masses over the region.

Drop in Temperature and Cold Wave Conditions

Cold waves in North India due to La Niña become more severe as clear skies allow rapid radiational cooling during nighttime hours. The La Niña impact on Delhi weather includes minimum temperatures dropping 2-4°C below normal, with frequent cold wave conditions when temperatures fall below 5°C for extended periods.

Related Content
Related Content

Punjab and Haryana face similar impacts, with frost formation becoming common in rural areas and affecting standing wheat crops during their vulnerable growth stages. The absence of cloud cover during La Niña winters creates ideal conditions for heat loss, leading to bone-chilling mornings and extended cold spells lasting 5-7 days.

Representational Image - null
El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Dense Fog and Poor Air Quality During La Niña Winters

Delhi weather during La Niña winters experiences dense fog episodes lasting longer due to stable atmospheric conditions and temperature inversions. The lack of wind mixing caused by weakened western disturbances allows pollutants to accumulate near ground level, creating hazardous air quality with AQI levels exceeding 400.

The La Niña 2025 weather forecast for India indicates visibility dropping below 50 meters during peak fog hours, disrupting air and rail transportation for days. The stagnant atmospheric conditions prevent pollutant dispersion, worsening respiratory conditions across urban centers.

null - | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma
Delhi Weather: Pleasant Sunny Days Continue with Rising Temperatures

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Impact on Agriculture and Air Quality

The La Niña impact on the Indian climate severely affects Rabi crop irrigation as groundwater recharge remains insufficient due to reduced winter rainfall. Wheat and mustard yields may decline by 15-20% if farmers cannot access adequate irrigation facilities.

The temperature outlook for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana suggests 40-50 cold wave days compared to the normal 20-25 days, requiring increased energy consumption for heating. Air quality conditions will remain very poor to severe throughout the winter months, necessitating health advisories and vehicle restrictions.

Forecasts for fog and air quality conditions warn that December and January will be the most affected, with daily AQI above 300 and visibility below 100 meters becoming routine across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

  2. Malaysia Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Zubair Ali Approaches Fifty

  3. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  4. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  5. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  3. Congress Clears 25 Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies

  4. Day In Pics: October 08, 2025

  5. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Over 850 Hikers Rescued after Blizzard Traps Mount Everest Trekkers in Tibet

  5. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Vs Kuwait Highlights, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Strong All-Round Performance Gives NEP 58-Run Win

  2. Indonesia 2-3 Saudi Arabia Highlights, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Al-Buraikan Brace Seals Win For 10-Man Falcons

  3. Art As Antidote: How Creativity Can Enhance Mental Health Recovery

  4. Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks During Harvesting Season

  5. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  6. Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  7. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

  8. Sabarimala Row Sparks Chaos In Kerala Assembly