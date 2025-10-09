La Niña Effect on North India: Harsh Winter Conditions Expected

Changes in Western Disturbances During La Niña

La Niña is expected to change the weather in North India during the winter of 2025-26. During a La Niña winter, there are usually fewer and weaker weather systems called western disturbances, which bring rain and help cool temperatures. This happens because of cooling in the Pacific Ocean, which makes the jet stream stronger and pushes away rain-carrying systems from India. As a result, North India will likely experience reduced precipitation and prolonged dry spells across northwestern plains.