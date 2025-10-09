Delhi Weather: Pleasant Sunny Days Continue with Rising Temperatures

• Delhi enjoys clear, sunny weather with temperatures around 30°C.
• Air quality is moderate (AQI 93); sensitive groups should limit long outdoor exposure.
• No rain or IMD alerts are in place through mid-October.
•Temperatures expected to rise gradually up to 35°C by month-end.
Current Weather Conditions
Delhi weather update shows excellent conditions on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with clear sunny skies and comfortable temperatures around 24°C at 10:44 AM. Weather in Delhi today features 30°C maximum and 24°C minimum with 57% humidity and gentle winds at 4.26 km/h from the northwest direction. The capital experiences atmospheric pressure at 1015 mb with sunrise at 6:18 AM and sunset at 5:58 PM.
Delhi temperature readings across the city show variations with New Delhi at 22.4°C, Rohini at 32.1°C, and Punjabi Bagh at 31.8°C, indicating the typical urban heat island effect. Morning fog has cleared completely, providing excellent visibility and perfect conditions for outdoor activities.
Air Quality Status
Delhi AQI shows moderate levels at 93 with key pollutants at manageable levels. Current measurements include PM2.5 at 49 µg/m³, PM10 at 83 µg/m³, and carbon monoxide at 439 µg/m³. While generally safe for most residents, sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues should limit prolonged outdoor exposure during warmer afternoon hours.
Air quality has shown improvement from earlier in the week due to clearer skies and light winds helping disperse pollutants. However, AccuWeather classifies current conditions as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” requiring continued monitoring.
Delhi Weekly Temperature Trend
Delhi weekly weather forecast shows a consistent warming pattern through mid-October:
October 9 (Today): 83°F high, 69°F low (28°C-21°C) - sunny conditions
October 10 (Friday): 85°F high, 69°F low (29°C-21°C) - continued sunny weather
October 11-12 (Weekend): 86-87°F highs, 66-68°F lows (30-31°C maximum) - excellent weekend weather
October 13-15: 88-89°F highs (31-32°C) with comfortable nights around 66-69°F (19-21°C)
October 16-23: 89-95°F highs (32-35°C) marking the warmest period with clear sunny skies
IMD Weather Alerts and Forecast
IMD weather alert for Delhi shows no active warnings through October 17, with mainly clear sky conditions dominating all districts. The five-day forecast indicates clear to mainly clear skies across all Delhi districts including North, South, East, West, Central, and New Delhi areas.
Delhi rain alert remains inactive with 0% precipitation probability through the extended forecast period. The recent western disturbance has completely moved eastward, allowing stable high-pressure systems to establish over northwest India.
Post-Monsoon Weather Pattern
The current pleasant weather represents Delhi’s transition into peak autumn season following the dramatic cooling from recent rainfall. Maximum temperatures dropped to 26.5°C on Wednesday, nearly 8°C below normal, but are now recovering to seasonal averages. The city received 90mm rainfall in October compared to the normal 15.1mm, providing excellent soil moisture and air quality benefits.
The extended outlook through October 31 shows consistently sunny weather with temperatures gradually climbing from the current 30°C to 35°C by month-end. Minimum temperatures will remain comfortable between 20-25°C, creating ideal conditions for festivals, outdoor events, and tourism activities.