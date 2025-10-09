Delhi Weather: Pleasant Sunny Days Continue with Rising Temperatures

Current Weather Conditions

Delhi weather update shows excellent conditions on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with clear sunny skies and comfortable temperatures around 24°C at 10:44 AM. Weather in Delhi today features 30°C maximum and 24°C minimum with 57% humidity and gentle winds at 4.26 km/h from the northwest direction. The capital experiences atmospheric pressure at 1015 mb with sunrise at 6:18 AM and sunset at 5:58 PM.