Mumbai Shivers in the Coldest November Morning of the Decade

Mumbai experiences first sub-20°C morning of season as cold waves bring coolest November weather in 10 years. Clear, pleasant conditions continue through mid-November with gradual warming.

  • Mumbai recorded first sub-20°C morning of season at 19.6°C; Colaba 22.4°C—both 2°C below normal, coldest in 10 years

  • Daytime maximums 29-30°C (below normal 32-33°C); humidity 50-60%; west-northwest winds 3-6 km/h creating pleasant conditions

  • Weekly weather forecast: Clear skies through November 15, no rain; maximums 31-32°C, minimums 22-24°C mid-week

  • IMD forecast shows typical post-monsoon early winter transition; morning fog likely; UV index moderate-high at 6-7

Mumbai experienced its first sub-20°C morning of the season on November 10, marking a significant shift into cooler weather as cold northerly winds from snowfall-affected northern India reached the coastal city. The minimum temperature dipped to 19.6°C at the Santacruz observatory, 2.3°C below the seasonal average, providing much-needed relief from the city's persistent humidity and warmth. The Colaba coastal observatory recorded 22.4°C, equally below normal, signaling widespread cooling across the metropolitan region. This dramatic temperature drop represents Mumbai's coldest November morning in a decade, as cold winds intensified by Himalayan snowfall channeled southward into the peninsula.​

Weather Today and Current Conditions

Daily maximums in Mumbai today reached 29-30°C, considerably below the seasonal normal of 32-33°C, with humidity hovering between 50-60% throughout the day. Wind speeds remained light at 3-6 km/h from west-northwest directions, contributing to pleasant conditions across residential and commercial areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates predominantly sunny, clear skies continuing through November 15, with no precipitation expected throughout this extended period. Humidity levels are expected to vary between 35-65%, significantly lower than typical post-monsoon conditions, making outdoor activities comfortable for the next several days.​

Weekly Weather Forecast and Extended Outlook

The weekly weather forecast for Mumbai shows a gradual warming trend after the initial cold snap. Maximums are predicted at 31°C on November 11, stabilizing around 31-32°C through November 12-15, while minimums remain steady around 22-24°C throughout the week. West-northwest winds will blow at 8-14 km/h during afternoon hours, strengthening slightly as the week progresses. Morning fog or mist may develop over coastal areas and low-lying regions during early hours before dissipating by mid-morning as solar heating increases. The IMD weather forecast emphasizes that this pattern represents the typical post-monsoon transition into early winter, with similar cool and clear conditions expected through late November before temperatures eventually decline further into December.​

This extended period of pleasant weather represents an ideal window for outdoor recreational activities, morning walks, and garden maintenance before the more intense winter chill arrives in mid-December. Weather advisories recommend staying hydrated despite cooler conditions and applying appropriate sunscreen as the UV index remains moderate to high at 6-7. Residents should monitor hourly weather updates for any unexpected changes during this transient period.

