Mumbai Shivers in the Coldest November Morning of the Decade

Weekly Weather Forecast and Extended Outlook

The weekly weather forecast for Mumbai shows a gradual warming trend after the initial cold snap. Maximums are predicted at 31°C on November 11, stabilizing around 31-32°C through November 12-15, while minimums remain steady around 22-24°C throughout the week. West-northwest winds will blow at 8-14 km/h during afternoon hours, strengthening slightly as the week progresses. Morning fog or mist may develop over coastal areas and low-lying regions during early hours before dissipating by mid-morning as solar heating increases. The IMD weather forecast emphasizes that this pattern represents the typical post-monsoon transition into early winter, with similar cool and clear conditions expected through late November before temperatures eventually decline further into December.​