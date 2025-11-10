Delhi NCR Weather Update: Very Poor Air Quality Persists Amid Clear Skies and Early Winter Chill

Delhi-NCR continues experiencing severe air quality challenges combined with early winter conditions as November 10 marks the transition into colder atmospheric patterns. The Air Quality Index across the National Capital Region remains in the very poor to hazardous categories, with Delhi recording 345 AQI, Noida 335, and Greater Noida 315, placing all three at 'very poor' classification. Gurugram shows relatively better conditions at 245 AQI ('poor'), while Faridabad records 214 AQI ('poor'). Noida's early morning AQI spiked to hazardous 693, with PM2.5 at 422 µg/m³ and PM10 at 556 µg/m³, indicating severely toxic conditions during dawn hours when stagnant air traps pollutants. These pollution levels pose significant respiratory and cardiovascular risks to sensitive populations, including children, elderly persons, and those with chronic health conditions.​