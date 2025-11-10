Delhi NCR Weather Update: Very Poor Air Quality Persists Amid Clear Skies and Early Winter Chill

Delhi NCR faces very poor air quality with AQI 345 in Delhi, 335 in Noida. Clear daytime skies; early morning fog persists. Temperatures 12-28°C. Dry weather continues through November 12.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi pollution
Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi NCR AQI remains very poor to hazardous: Delhi 345, Noida 335, Greater Noida 315, Gurugram 245, Faridabad 214

  • Noida morning spike to AQI 693 with PM2.5 at 422 µg/m³, PM10 at 556 µg/m³; stagnant dawn air traps pollutants

  • Clear daytime skies with maximums 28°C; minimums 12°C; morning fog blankets outer areas, Noida, Gurugram

  • IMD predicts dry weather from November 11-12 with a 1°C temperature decline; winter intensification after mid-November

Delhi-NCR continues experiencing severe air quality challenges combined with early winter conditions as November 10 marks the transition into colder atmospheric patterns. The Air Quality Index across the National Capital Region remains in the very poor to hazardous categories, with Delhi recording 345 AQI, Noida 335, and Greater Noida 315, placing all three at 'very poor' classification. Gurugram shows relatively better conditions at 245 AQI ('poor'), while Faridabad records 214 AQI ('poor'). Noida's early morning AQI spiked to hazardous 693, with PM2.5 at 422 µg/m³ and PM10 at 556 µg/m³, indicating severely toxic conditions during dawn hours when stagnant air traps pollutants. These pollution levels pose significant respiratory and cardiovascular risks to sensitive populations, including children, elderly persons, and those with chronic health conditions.​

Weather Conditions and Temperature Patterns

Weather conditions across Delhi-NCR show clear, bright skies during daytime hours with temperatures reaching 28°C maximum, though early mornings and late evenings become noticeably nippy with minimums around 12°C. Light fog and mist blanket the region during dawn hours, particularly in outer Delhi areas and parts of Noida and Gurugram, creating visibility challenges during morning commutes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts predominantly dry weather continuing through November 11-12, with slight temperature declines of approximately one degree in both maximum and minimum readings. Wind speeds remain variable at 7-15 kmph, insufficient for significant pollutant dispersal. Humidity levels remain moderate at 15-20% during afternoon hours, increasing to 60-70% during evening and early morning periods.​

La Niña Effect on North India: Harsh Winter Conditions Expected

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Winter Intensification and Extended Outlook

Winter intensification is expected after mid-November as colder winds from the western Himalayas begin flowing toward the plains. By late November, minimum temperatures could plummet to single digits for the first time this season, bringing characteristic December chill to the region. Morning fog and mist will become increasingly widespread, creating hazardous driving conditions on highways and arterial roads.

The combination of stagnant winter air and vehicular pollution continues to keep AQI in the very poor range without significant improvement expected. Experts recommend residents avoid outdoor exercise during early morning and late evening hours, use N95 masks during essential outdoor activities, and monitor real-time AQI updates through official CPCB portals for hourly changes in air quality conditions throughout the day.

