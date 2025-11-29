Delhi NCR Weather Report: Winter Chill Deepens as Pollution Levels Remain Very Poor

Delhi NCR weather update shows minimum temperatures dropping to 8-10°C; Safdarjung recorded 8.1°C, marking a significant seasonal dip.
Delhi AQI status persists in the "Very Poor" category with an average index of 341; hotspots like Bawana (364) and Narela (387) near "Severe" levels.
Delhi GRAP restrictions maintain Stage 2 curbs after Stage 3 was revoked; Stage 4 remains an option if AQI crosses 450.
Weather in Delhi NCR to see shallow to moderate fog in mornings; maximum temperatures stabilizing around 25-26°C.
Delhi NCR weather report for November 29, 2025, highlights a dual challenge for residents: intensifying winter chill and persistently hazardous air quality. The weather in Delhi NCR has taken a colder turn, with minimum temperatures dipping significantly below the seasonal average. Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a low of 8.1°C, which is 2.2°C below normal, signaling the onset of a harsher winter phase. Simultaneously, the Delhi AQI status remains a critical concern, hovering in the "Very Poor" category with an index of 341.
Despite the recent revocation of GRAP Stage 3 restrictions, pollution levels have shown no substantial improvement, with thick smog blanketing the city during morning hours. The Delhi weather update forecasts shallow to moderate fog over the weekend, further reducing visibility and trapping pollutants close to the surface.
Temperature and Winter Outlook
The Delhi weather report indicates a steady decline in mercury levels. Minimum temperatures across the capital are currently ranging between 8°C and 10°C, while maximum temperatures are settling around 25-26°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the city will turn colder by 2-3 degrees between December 3 and 5, influenced by western disturbances over north Pakistan and cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan.
Meteorologists warn that day temperatures will likely remain 2-5 degrees below normal in the coming week, setting the stage for an early and prolonged winter chill across the NCR region.
Air Quality Crisis and GRAP Status
The Delhi NCR air quality update reveals a grim scenario. The city has spent nearly half of November in the "Very Poor" or "Severe" categories. Specific hotspots continue to report alarming figures: Narela (387), Bawana (364), and Anand Vihar (354) are teetering on the edge of the "Severe" bracket. The Delhi GRAP restrictions currently enforce Stage 2 measures, focusing on dust control and vehicle regulation, after Stage 3 was lifted earlier this week. However, authorities have warned that if the Delhi AQI status breaches the 450 mark, stringent Stage 4 curbs, including bans on heavy vehicles and construction work, could be swiftly reinstated.
Experts note that while wind speeds have picked up slightly to 10 km/h, they remain insufficient to effectively disperse the dense smog layer accumulating over the city.
Weather Forecast and Visibility
The IMD forecasts mainly clear skies with shallow fog during morning hours for the next 48 hours. Visibility at Palam and Safdarjung airports has fluctuated between 1200m and 1500m, primarily reduced by smog rather than dense fog.
Commuters are advised to exercise caution during early morning travel, as visibility may drop further in isolated pockets due to the combined effect of fog and pollution.