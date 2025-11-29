Delhi NCR Weather Report: Winter Chill Deepens as Pollution Levels Remain Very Poor

Air Quality Crisis and GRAP Status

The Delhi NCR air quality update reveals a grim scenario. The city has spent nearly half of November in the "Very Poor" or "Severe" categories. Specific hotspots continue to report alarming figures: Narela (387), Bawana (364), and Anand Vihar (354) are teetering on the edge of the "Severe" bracket. The Delhi GRAP restrictions currently enforce Stage 2 measures, focusing on dust control and vehicle regulation, after Stage 3 was lifted earlier this week. However, authorities have warned that if the Delhi AQI status breaches the 450 mark, stringent Stage 4 curbs, including bans on heavy vehicles and construction work, could be swiftly reinstated.