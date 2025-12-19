Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

Charith Asalanka had left midway from the white-ball tour of Pakistan in November over safety concerns, after a suicide bomb explosion in Islamabad that killed nine people

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain
Charith Asalanka is still part of the Sri Lanka squad as a batter. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New chief selector Pramodaya Wickramasingha names Dasun Shanaka as Sri Lanka T20I skipper

  • Cites Charith Asalanka's poor batting form and Shanaka's experience as reasons for switch

  • Co-hosts Sri Lanka grouped with Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka on Friday (December 19, 2025) named Dasun Shanaka as captain of their 25-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, sacking Charith Asalanka from the leadership role.

Returning chairman of selectors Pramodaya Wickramasingha said Asalanka's poor batting form and Shanaka's experience in playing three previous World Cups were factors in making the decision.

Asalanka had returned home early from the white-ball tour of Pakistan in November over safety concerns after a suicide bomb explosion in Islamabad that killed nine people. "Shanaka's role will be of an all-rounder. When I stopped being a selector Shanaka was the captain. Charith (Asalanka) was in our long term plans then," said Wickramasingha.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka have been grouped with Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe in the 20-over showpiece, which starts on February 7.

Wickramasingha said the selectors needed to relive Asalanka of the captaincy burden ahead of home series against Pakistan and England. Asalanka is still part of the squad as a batter.

India lead the ongoing T20 international series against South Africa 2-1. - X/BCCI
India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We hope he will regain his batting form. In consultation with Sanath Jayasuriya (the head coach) we decided it was not the time to make too many changes. So we decided to go with the same squad," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

On Niroshan Dickwella's return to the squad, Wickramasingha said he was considered for several possible roles: "as an opener, a reserve wicket keeper or even a middle order batter."

The chief selector added that in the future, coach would also be a stakeholder. Previously it was only the selectors who got the blame or the praise on the team performance.

"We will have targets for fitness for example. I will hold the trainer responsible if the players were not able to meet the required fitness level," he said.

Sri Lanka Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathew.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls For 34 As Bosch Breaks Partnership

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: IND Dismantle SL By 8-Wickets To March Into Final

  3. Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal Among Absentees For Mumbai In Initial Matches

  5. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: IND Duo Eye Win

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  3. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

  4. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  5. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm