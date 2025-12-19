Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

New chief selector Pramodaya Wickramasingha names Dasun Shanaka as Sri Lanka T20I skipper
Cites Charith Asalanka's poor batting form and Shanaka's experience as reasons for switch
Co-hosts Sri Lanka grouped with Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka on Friday (December 19, 2025) named Dasun Shanaka as captain of their 25-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, sacking Charith Asalanka from the leadership role.
Returning chairman of selectors Pramodaya Wickramasingha said Asalanka's poor batting form and Shanaka's experience in playing three previous World Cups were factors in making the decision.
Asalanka had returned home early from the white-ball tour of Pakistan in November over safety concerns after a suicide bomb explosion in Islamabad that killed nine people. "Shanaka's role will be of an all-rounder. When I stopped being a selector Shanaka was the captain. Charith (Asalanka) was in our long term plans then," said Wickramasingha.
Co-hosts Sri Lanka have been grouped with Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe in the 20-over showpiece, which starts on February 7.
Wickramasingha said the selectors needed to relive Asalanka of the captaincy burden ahead of home series against Pakistan and England. Asalanka is still part of the squad as a batter.
"We hope he will regain his batting form. In consultation with Sanath Jayasuriya (the head coach) we decided it was not the time to make too many changes. So we decided to go with the same squad," he said.
On Niroshan Dickwella's return to the squad, Wickramasingha said he was considered for several possible roles: "as an opener, a reserve wicket keeper or even a middle order batter."
The chief selector added that in the future, coach would also be a stakeholder. Previously it was only the selectors who got the blame or the praise on the team performance.
"We will have targets for fitness for example. I will hold the trainer responsible if the players were not able to meet the required fitness level," he said.
Sri Lanka Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathew.
(With PTI inputs)