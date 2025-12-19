India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

Suryakumar Yadav effectively confirmed as captain despite poor form with bat
Shubman Gill's place in squad uncertain amid lean patch and toe injury
Sanju Samson question weighing on fans' minds again
The Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, as well as the five-match T20I series against New Zealand will be picked at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday (December 20, 2025). The selection meeting will be followed by a press conference. Watch the media briefing live.
While the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee will convene at the Cricket Centre building near the Wankhede Stadium to finalise the squads, Agarkar as well as skipper Suryakumar Yadav will address the press conference post that. That, in effect, confirms Suryakumar's place in the playing XI as captain, despite his poor form with the bat.
SKY's deputy Shubman Gill is also enduring a lean patch in the shortest format, averaging 24.25 in 15 matches this year with a highest score of 47. To add to that, Gill is currently recovering from a toe injury suffered during practice ahead of the 4th India vs South Africa T20I, which ultimately was abandoned due to thick fog in Lucknow.
Gill's participation in the fifth and final match in Ahmedabad is unclear, and it remains to be seen whether he is deemed fit for the T20 World Cup or a provisional asterisk is added to his name. Once again, this raises speculation around wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who was overlooked in favour of Gill for the home series.
India lead the ongoing T20 international series 2-1, and have a fantastic record in the format over the past 24 months. India have lost just five of 46 matches they have played in the last two years, underlining their dominance before and after winning the T20 WC title in 2024.
The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka. India are placed in Group A along with arch rivals Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. India will take on the USA in their tournament opener in Mumbai on February 7.
