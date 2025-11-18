Pakistan T20I Tri-Series: Sri Lanka Skipper Asalanka, Pacer Fernando To Return Home Due To Illness

With Charith Asalanka unavailable, Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka during the tri-series, also involving hosts Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Fast bowler Asitha Fernando has been replaced by Pavan Rathnayake

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series: Sri Lanka Skipper Asalanka, Pacer Fernando To Return Home Due To Illness
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka walks off the field after his dismissal during the second one day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP
info_icon

Two senior players of the Sri Lankan cricket team, including skipper Charith Asalanka, currently touring Pakistan for a T20 tri-series will be returning home due to illness, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Monday.

SLC said in a statement that Dasun Shanaka had been appointed captain for the tri-series, also involving the hosts and Zimbabwe, while fast bowler Asitha Fernando had been replaced by Pavan Rathnayake.

"Two Players Returning Home: Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home. The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe," wrote SLC on 'X'.

The board did not elaborate on the nature of the illness.

SLC added that the two had been called back so that they could receive proper medical care ahead of the busy season.

"This precautionary decision ensures they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments.

"Dasun Shanaka to Captain With Asalanka unavailable. Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the T20I squad as a replacement," it added.

Several players of the Sri Lankan team wanted to return home due to security concerns following a deadly suicide attack in Islamabad recently but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi assured them of watertight security, following which the visitors decided to stay.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan and Sri Lanka were to clash in the second ODI of the three-match series in Rawalpindi on November 13 but that game has been postponed to November 14, while the third match was rescheduled from November 15 to 16 at the same venue.

The PCB also rescheduled the T20I tri-series opener between Pakistan and Zimbabwe from November 17 to 18 besides making Rawalpindi the sole venue for the tournament amid security concerns.

The second game of the seven-match rubber was also postponed by a day to November 20.

Before the rescheduling, Lahore was to host five games of the tri-series event, including the final on November 29 but the three boards agreed to hold the proceedings exclusively in Rawalpindi.

The government also handed over the security of the Sri Lankan team to the Pakistan military forces after they agreed to continue the tour on the intervention of Army chief Asim Munir after a serial bomb blasts rocked Islamabad, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Rinku Singh Returns In Style With Ton Against Tamil Nadu

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar