Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025: PCB Reschedules Tournament Against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe – See New Dates, Venue

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 moved to Rawalpindi due to security fears
Tournament featuring Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka rescheduled to November 18
Sri Lankan team confirms continuation of bilateral tour
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled the opening of its T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17 to November 18, centralising all the matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
This decision comes after security concerns arose following a suicide attack in Islamabad, which has left 12 people dead and 27 more injured. The second match of the seven-game series also experienced a day's deferral and will now take place on November 20.
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025: Revised Schedule
Initially, Lahore was to host five matches of the tri-series event, including the final on November 29. However, the three cricketing boards of the national teams involved mutually agreed to hold the entire tournament exclusively in Rawalpindi.
"The decision to revise the schedule was made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), following mutual discussions to accommodate operational and match requirements," PCB said in a statement, which came after a night of intensive negotiations aimed at ensuring Sri Lankan players did not depart an ongoing ODI series midway.
Zimbabwe Arrive, Sri Lanka Confirm Continuation
The Zimbabwe cricket team reached Islamabad early Thursday morning, receiving extensive security arrangements. The PCB described this series as an "important preparatory platform ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup".
Each team will compete in four matches, with the top two sides advancing to the final. Mahinda Halangoda, the Sri Lankan team manager, confirmed that the Sri Lankan cricket team will continue its bilateral tour of Pakistan, stating no player or official plans to return home.
Eight players had voiced concerns about continuing the tour after a terror attack in Islamabad resulted in 12 deaths and several injuries. Following reassurances from SLC, they decided to remain for the assignment. "I can confirm that no player would be returning to Sri Lanka," Halangoda affirmed.
Information from well-placed sources revealed significant efforts behind the scenes to assure players of their safety in Pakistan and encourage them to continue the series.
"The Sri Lanka board President Shammi Silva and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan got involved and things are settled for now," a source told PTI.
PCB Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan team for deciding to continue their tour of Pakistan. The PCB subsequently announced minor adjustments to the remaining two ODI matches.
These games will now occur on Friday and Sunday in Rawalpindi, a change from the originally planned dates of November 13 and 15.
(With PTI Inputs)