Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

The blast in Islamabad comes a day after Pakistani forces reportedly foiled an attempt by militants to take cadets in an army-run college hostage in Wana city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghan border.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Islamabad Car Bomb
Islamabad Car Bomb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Near G-11 court gate from parked vehicle behind security barrier; audible 6 km away.

  • 12 confirmed dead, several injured, victims include lawyers, litigants, and passersby; rushed to local hospitals.

  • Area cordoned off, court proceedings halted, cause unclear, gas cylinder or deliberate act under probe.

A powerful explosion tore through the parking area outside the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad's G-11 sector on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least nine people and injuring over 20 others.

Accoridng to Al Jazeera the blast, which occurred near the main gate during peak hours when lawyers, petitioners, and court staff were present, has been preliminarily described by authorities as a possible suicide attack, with investigators recovering what is believed to be the bomber's head from the scene.

Witnesses to the blast recalled hearing a loud bang, and the chaos that followed thereafter. A lawyer named Rustam Malik reportedly told news agency AFP that he heard the explosion as he was parking his car.

Casualty figures have fluctuated as rescue operations continue, but the latest reports confirm nine fatalities and at least 21 injuries, with many victims in critical condition. The wounded were swiftly transported to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad, where medical teams are working to stabilize them. Initial police statements reported eight injuries with no immediate deaths, but updates from the scene indicate the toll has risen sharply.

Related Content
Related Content

No group has claimed responsibility, but security officials suspect involvement from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or one of its affiliates, amid a recent uptick in militant activities in the region. This incident comes just hours after Pakistani forces foiled a separate militant assault on an army-run college in the northwest, highlighting escalating security threats across the country.

A man rushes away from the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
Blast In Parked Car Near Red Fort Metro Station In New Delhi, 8 Killed, 24 Injured

BY Photo Webdesk

The blast in Islamabad comes a day after Pakistani forces reportedly foiled an attempt by militants to take cadets in an army-run college hostage in Wana city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghan border.

According to AP, a suicide car bomber and five other Pakistani Taliban militants targeted the facility in an overnight assault. Wana has long been considered a hub for the Pakistani Taliban, al-Qaida, and other extremist groups.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders have yet to issue official statements, but expectations are high for a firm condemnation and enhanced security measures.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site