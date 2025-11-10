Blast In Parked Car Near Red Fort Metro Station In New Delhi, 8 Killed, 24 Injured

Photo Webdesk
Flames rise after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.
Tin containers and other items lie near the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.
Officers from various security agencies investigate the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.
Security officials inspect the site after a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.
Forensic team investigates the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.
A bullet lies on the ground near the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.
A security official inspects shattered window panes inside a metro station near the site of a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.
An ambulance arrives at the LNJP Hospital, where victims of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort have been admitted, in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the blast site near Red Fort, in New Delhi.
An eyewitness speaks with the media outside the LNJP Hospital, where victims of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort have been admitted, in New Delhi
A security guard at Kartavya Path after security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives and left several injured, in New Delhi.