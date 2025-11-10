Blast In Parked Car Near Red Fort Metro Station In New Delhi, 8 Killed, 24 Injured

Photo Webdesk

Red Fort Car Blast

Flames rise after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.

| Photo: PTI

Red Fort blast

Tin containers and other items lie near the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.

| Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Blast in car near Red Fort

Officers from various security agencies investigate the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.

| Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast

Security officials inspect the site after a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

| Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Blast: Forensic team investigates

Forensic team investigates the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.

| Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Blast in parked car near Red Fort

A bullet lies on the ground near the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi.

| Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Delhi Blast: Shattered window panes inside metro station

A security official inspects shattered window panes inside a metro station near the site of a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

| Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Blast: Ambulance arrives at the LNJP Hospital

An ambulance arrives at the LNJP Hospital, where victims of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort have been admitted, in New Delhi.

| Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Blast: Amit Shah visits the blast site

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the blast site near Red Fort, in New Delhi.

| Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Delhi Blast: Eyewitness speaks with the media

An eyewitness speaks with the media outside the LNJP Hospital, where victims of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort have been admitted, in New Delhi

| Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Blast: Security heightened at Kartavya Path

A security guard at Kartavya Path after security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives and left several injured, in New Delhi.

| Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Blast Rocks Red Fort; New Delhi On High Alert

Read More