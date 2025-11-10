Blast Rocks Red Fort; New Delhi On High Alert
New Delhi is on High Alert after a huge explosion reportedly ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames and killing at least eight people and injuring 24 others, officials said, reported PTI. Police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE