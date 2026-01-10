Criminalisation Of Domestic  Workers:  Platform  Providing  Domestic  ‘Help’  Services  Faces  Backlash    

A background search led us to one of the “blacklisted” maids—Supriya (name changed), who was associated with the platform and was hired by a household in Borivali, a Mumbai suburb. “It was a posh society. My employer used to check my bag initially, but after two weeks, she stopped. However, the security person at the gate would check my bag thoroughly while entering the building and while leaving. It was humiliating, but I desperately needed the job so I could not say anything,” she says. She added that later, when she wanted to discontinue the job and her association with the platform, she approached the team multiple times, requesting them to discontinue her service. Instead, they “blacklisted” her. Her photos and details are still visible on the website. Supriya shared the communication that she had with the platform’s team management.