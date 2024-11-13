The Long History Of Muslim-Adivasi Camaraderie In Jharkhand

Other historical sources like Ranchi Gazetteers note that it was during the time of Sher Shah that a large population of Muslims settled in the Chhota Nagpur region. One gets to know from different archival sources about a white elephant that drew Sher Shah’s army to Chhota Nagpur. The elephant named ‘Shyam Chandra’ was in the possession of the king of Chhota Nagpur. But Sher Shah believed that he needed the elephant to become Delhi’s ‘emperor’. Though it is not clear from the accounts whether he could take possession of the elephant before taking over Delhi’s throne, Muslim soldiers and their families started settling down in this region. On the other side were thousands of Adivasis who embraced Islam in Santhal Pargana—the Muslim-dominated region that has become the central point of the BJP’s electoral campaign.